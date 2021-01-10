The microblogging website, Twitter, has terminated President Donald Trump’s account permanently for inciting the Capitol violence where five people died. Twitter stated that the @readDonaldTrump account was deactivated because the president could further use it to incite people to violence across the country. Hundreds of Trump followers had descended on the Capitol where lawmakers were trying to certify Joe Biden for president after Trump spoke to them.

Twitter had briefly suspended President Trump’s account earlier this week as a form of warning to the president, but the recent suspension is a permanent termination. The microblogging site the president violated the regulations of the social media platform and must be taught that no one is above the rules set by the microblogging website.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the social media wrote. “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things.”

Twitter justified its action by pointing out that several of President Trump’s tweets are a “glorification of violence” in recent weeks, and that they are capable of inspiring people to engage in criminal acts. The website stated that it is determined to prevent the use of the platform for violence or disturbance of public people.

With millions of followers, Trump had been using Twitter as his major channel to communicate private and state matters with the American people for over 10 years. He had even used it to insult his opponents and to glorify himself while also exploiting the platform to spread misinformation. Instagram and Facebook have also terminated Trump’s account for many weeks.

Apart from the @realDonaldTrump account, Twitter also suspended the president’s campaign account at @TeamTrump and censures Trump’s posts on @POTUS.

Trump stated that he is currently discussing the possibility of using other social media websites for his communication needs and might even build his own communication platform to address the American people. “We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we…also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future,” he had said.

Source: cnn.com