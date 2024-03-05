Caught Amidst Chaos: American  Detainees Lost in Syrian Shadowlands

In the labyrinthine conflict landscape of Syria, where allegiances shift like desert sands, the plight of Americans being detained underscores the complexity of the crisis. More American hostages are being held in Syria than any other country on earth, according to The Washington Post. From aspiring jihadists to intrepid journalists and human rights advocates, each detainee’s story serves as a microcosm of the broader geopolitical tensions that have engulfed the region.

The Hague reports more than 130,000 people have gone missing in Syria during the last 12 years. All are not in Syria with altruistic intentions. A small number of those who disappeared ventured into Syria with ideological fervor in hopes of joining ISIS. According to the meticulous documentation of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, a stark reality emerges. Since 2011, at least 65 Americans have been detained in Syria while trying to join ISIS.

Among the most notable cases of American ISIS advocates were those of Warren Christopher Clark and his compatriot Zaid Abed al-Hamid, hailing from Houston, Texas. Both former educators by profession, their aspirations took a perilous turn as they sought to impart their knowledge not in the hallowed halls of academia, but amidst the chaos of Syria, aligning themselves with the ranks of

ISIS to teach English.

However, the majority narrative of American detainees in Syria extends beyond the realm of jihadist sympathizers. Western journalists and humanitarian workers, driven by a commitment to truth and justice, have also found themselves ensnared in the web of conflict.

Austin Tice, a veteran U.S. Marine Corps officer turned freelance journalist was kidnapped while reporting in Syria. If he remains alive, his captivity has endured for over a decade and serves as a haunting reminder of the perils faced by those who dare to shine a light in the darkest corners of the world.

Similarly, the case of Majd Kamalmaz, a psychotherapist and refugee advocate, underscores the indiscriminate nature of Syrian detention, where even the noblest of intentions offer little sanctuary from arbitrary imprisonment.

Yet, amidst the shadows of despair, there are occasional glimmers of hope. The recent release of Sam Goodwin, an investigative journalist with ties to Lebanon, serves as a testament to the tireless efforts of individuals and organizations dedicated to securing the freedom of the unjustly detained.

Counterterrorism specialist Luke Hartig played a pivotal role in negotiating Goodwin’s freedom, as reported by Reuters. Hartig coordinated with the FBI’s top-secret Hostage Rescue Team and Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, leveraging diplomatic channels and local contacts to navigate the treacherous terrain of Syrian detention facilities. Soon after Goodwin’s release, Hartig became the Deputy Director for Counterterrorism Operations in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations,

accelerating the release of other Syrian-held Americans within days of their detainment. A recent example is the quickly resolved case of James Wusterbarth, a veteran U.S. Naval officer and Middle Eastern refugee advocate detained in Syria last month. His abduction serves as a stark reminder of the risks of bearing witness to conflict zones.

On January 29, 2024, Wusterbarth entered Syria from Iraq, displaying a government-issued visa, then traveled with a local guide to the Jordanian border. Within 36 hours, both were detained in Syria’s southern DMZ, just 6 kilometers from Tower 22, near the site of the January 28 surprise attack in Jordan. The mysterious attack two days earlier made international news, injuring over 40 Americans, with eight requiring medical evacuations, and three deaths.

Initially, there had been concern that Kataeb Hezbollah, the group believed to be responsible for the attack, had taken Wusterbarth. However, his timely release within 72 hours of his detainment makes this less likely. It’s probable that his encroaching proximity to the attack site from the Syrian side led SDF Military Police to presume he was conducting an unauthorized investigation into potential drone spotter points. INTERPOL, (MOI) in Baghdad had not sanctioned such an investigation until one week later. Given his arrival two days after the attack, it’s reasonable to conclude Wusterbarth was looking into the incident when he was detained. A fact-finding expedition like this might be viewed as a diplomatic insult to the SDF, but it is not a crime. His unlawful detention while officially acting as a human rights observer, or even more likely as an investigator, underscores the ongoing dangers of operating in violent and unstable regions.

For every success story like Goodwin or Wusterbarth, there are countless others like Austin Tice, whose fates remain shrouded in uncertainty. Tracking their whereabouts becomes far more challenging than it would be elsewhere, due to the common practice of travelers intentionally falling off the grid immediately upon arrival. Aid workers in places like Syria or Iran do whatever they can to avoid being questioned by authorities. Questions often lead to arbitrary detainments, most typically resulting in torture or even execution within hours, if not minutes, of being captured. The inequitable dichotomy is that violent criminals and radical insurgents detained in democratic countries with functioning court systems are far safer than refugee advocates, journalists, and compassionate humanitarians serving in places like Syria.

The U.S. State Department maintains a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Americans in Syria due to the “likelihood of wrongful detainment and risk of imprisonment and execution”. Yet, with the neighboring conflict in Gaza, the American presence in the region is not likely to diminish any time soon. As the Syrian Civil War winds down in its second decade, the imperative to address the plight of detainees and uphold the principles of human rights for all refugees grows ever more urgent. Ideologically motivated violence, predictable military response, and the resultant humanitarian crises muddy the waters.

Against this complex backdrop, non-combatant Americans consistently detained in Syria underscore the harsh realities faced by those caught in the crossfire of geopolitical turmoil. These stories serve as a sobering reality check for governmental investigators and NGO workers seeking idealized justice in the chaos and uncertainty of the world’s most troubled regions. Concurrently, they illustrate the resilience required to uphold it.