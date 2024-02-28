James Patrick Carey of Law Firm SiebenCarey Pledges Ongoing Support to Crescent Cove Respite & Hospice Home for Kids

James Patrick Carey of SiebenCarey, a Minnesota law firm, proudly announced its commitment to providing continued financial support to Crescent Cove Respite & Hospice Home for Kids, Minnesota’s only facility designed specifically to offer end-of-life care for children.

SiebenCarey’s involvement began as a “Kin Sponsor” for Crescent Cove’s 12th Annual Gala in late January. Recognizing the organization’s crucial role in supporting families and children facing difficult circumstances, the firm has pledged to provide ongoing financial aid.

“Seeing so many people and organizations supporting Crescent Cove at the Gala, knowing that we are helping more families and children, is truly inspiring,” James Patrick Carey said, Managing Partner of SiebenCarey. “Crescent Cove is one of only three organizations in the United States serving parents and children needing respite and hospice care.”

The Gala featured the story of Amy and Andrew Gruber, who shared their experience with their infant son, Theo, who received end-of-life care at Crescent Cove before passing away peacefully in his mother’s arms at 53 days old. The event also highlighted the late Minnesota Twins baseball player Harmon Killebrew’s connection with the organization.

“This cause was very near and dear to him and those of us who knew Harmon,” said former Twins announcer and Gala emcee Dick Bremmer. “All of us are so dedicated to this cause in part because it was so important to Harmon.”

“One thing Minnesotans do well is take care of their neighbors who need a little extra help,” said Ian Carey, the SiebenCarey investigator who connected the firm to Crescent Cove. “But there is always room to do more. Seeing so many people and organizations supporting Crescent Cove at the Gala, knowing that we are helping more families and children, is truly inspiring.”

Crescent Cove provides care and support to dozens of families each year, offering a home-like environment for children facing terminal illnesses and their families. James Patrick Carey and the SiebenCarey law firm’s ongoing commitment will help ensure that Crescent Cove can continue to provide this vital service to the Minnesota community.