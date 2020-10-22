Top 5 Questions to Ask Your Attorney for Car Accidents

Have you ever been in a car accident and suffered an injury?

Did you feel confident about how to proceed afterward?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading, and we’ll tell you five questions to ask your attorney after a car accident to help you.

1. How Quickly Do I Need to Take Legal Action?

Every state and circumstance will cause variations for every case.

The statute of limitations for personal injury lawsuits is different for every state, and it’s crucial you file your case before it expires so the other party doesn’t get the case dismissed. When the case is dismissed you can lose your right to seek compensation.

The process to file a lawsuit above can take a couple of months, so you must discuss with an attorney what to do before the statute of limitations is up.

2. What Is Your Plan for My Case?

Every attorney will approach their cases differently. Knowing how your attorney plans and what to do is important, so you’re on the same page.

Some questions your attorney will consider include:

How many liable parties are there?

What are the involved insurance companies?

How severe are your injuries?

Have you suffered permanent impairments?

What is the value of your claim?

Attorney’s that are very familiar with the civil court and the involved insurance companies will typically know their plans right away.

3. Do I Pay My Medical Bills?

Since your car accident injuries can’t wait forever and claims can be a lengthy process, you will notice medical bills even while your case is still pending.

This is a tricky thing to handle, but thankfully, you can discuss a few options with your attorney. Depending on your situation, these options could include:

Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

Medical payments coverage

Supplemental insurance

Contingency-based medical billing

Litigation funding

Credit cards

Your medical bills will not be sent directly to the liable party. Most likely, you are responsible for the medical bills until the case is closed.

4. What Can I Do to Protect the Case?

There are some things you can do for and with your attorney to avoid jeopardizing the case.

The biggest part of this question is making sure that you meet all the deadlines. This includes filing a lawsuit, filing your insurance claim, and other things your attorney requires.

Your attorney is for this to help you with the case, so make sure to ask your attorney everything you need to do to ensure you get the best possible outcome.

5. What is the Difference Between Suing and Settling?

Most of the time, a car accident case settles with insurance companies outside of court.

If you and your attorney decide the settlement is sufficient to cover medical bills and compensation, this will lead to suing the insurance company. You’ll still be able to settle before going to court will still be an option.

If you opt against settling, the case will go trial, and a judge or jury will decide the matter. You should ask your attorney about all settlement offers because once you settle, you will no longer be able to sue.

Are You Prepared to Ask Your Attorney?

Now that you have a list of questions to ask your attorney after experiencing a car accident injury, do you feel prepared?

At least knowing what you need to ask is the first step. It’s also important to remember your attorney is there to help you, so make sure to choose an attorney who is open and willing to answer any questions you may have.