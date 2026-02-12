Effective Communication: Philip Baquie Offers Tips for Clear and Impactful Conversations

Effective communication is essential for any operation to remain efficient and profitable. And this is especially true at management levels, where fast decision-making is necessary to remain competitive. Philip Baquie has used his Doctor of Psychology to improve communication skills among business executives and their teams, military special operations, law enforcement, and even factory-floor supervisors. He has decades of hands-on experience transforming professionals into exceptional leaders who succeed by establishing trust, accountability, and making meaningful communications.

Baquie has mentored a wide range of professionals on best practices in hard communication skills, including how to structure messages with clear, concise language. But it is often the delivery, or soft skills, that need improvement when clear and impactful communication is the goal. His work has led him to 39 countries, where he has discovered the importance of understanding cultural nuances and personality differences that often exist across corporate, military, and government workplace cultures.

Tips for Clear and Impactful Communications

Be an active listener.

Philip Baquie describes an active listener as someone who listens to understand rather than to respond. This crucial distinction demands active engagement to understand your audience’s perspective. When you actively listen, empathy will naturally become part of the relationship. Even when the communication is among larger groups, active listening is key to reaching an understanding more quickly and effectively.

Even on the factory floor, if management is speaking with a very concrete message to increase both safety and production, it is still necessary to listen to workers’ concerns and offer possible solutions. Full attention should be given by both the audience and the speaker. This way, you can respond authentically, while also validating their concerns.

Use nonverbal communication cues.

There are many nonverbal cues a speaker can use to improve communication. Using open body language and straight posture projects confidence and authority. Eye contact makes your audience feel included. Inappropriate facial expressions can convey an opposing message. And, using the right tone of voice can keep everyone’s stress levels in check.

When it comes to nonverbal communication, avoid crossing your arms, fidgeting, or other physical distractions. When the body remains relaxed and open, a clearer, more impactful message can be delivered. Even among senior-level executives, when communicating, it is best to avoid threatening physical behavior, such as standing over someone or entering their personal space.

Tailor your conversation to your audience.

Philip Baquie often uses a military example when mentoring professionals on tailoring their messages to their audiences. A different message tone and verbiage are typically used when communicating with rank-and-file members versus military commanders. The same applies when engaging any audience; tailor the message to meet the audience’s goals, knowledge level, or attitude.

Things to consider include adjusting the technical jargon, matching your tone to your audience’s expectations (casual, formal, persuasive), and using examples your audience can relate to. All the while, a good communicator is culturally sensitive, ensuring that not only the message but also the language are appropriate for the audience.