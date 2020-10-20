Focusing on the Finer Details of Horse Racing

For many people, betting on horse racing is a fun pastime that they enjoy. Finding winners is not easy, though some have success when they are placing their bets.

However, if you are wanting to improve things and make even more money then you will need to focus on the finer details of horse racing.

This involves looking in-depth at areas you may have only looked at briefly in the past, or not looked at completely.

It is this additional work that you will need to do if you want to improve your betting, but if done right it should lead you towards more profit, so there is a reward on offer.

Want to take your horse racing betting to the next level? Here are three areas to focus on.

The Draw Effect

Many punters will have often looked at the draw, this is easy to find because it is on the racecard. For those needing them, freebets.com provides horse racing racecards, so you can check out the draw of any race taking place.

This has a huge impact on some races, depending on the course and the distance of a race.

For example, a tight, turning track with a sprint race will see a huge draw bias that you can use to your benefit. The opposite of this would be a long race on a straight track or one with a simple turn in it, so the draw has very little benefit.

If you understand the draw and what is needed from it, you should be able to use it to narrow down your selections and in turn, make your betting a little easier.

A bad draw could be the difference between winning and losing for a horse, it can also make the same difference to your betting.

Using the Expected Going When Studying the Form

There will be many people out there who study the form themselves and they pick out their own selections. But the vast majority will look at the most recent runs, how the horse has performed and what class those runs have been in.

If you want to go into the finer details of horse racing then you need to study the form, but use it based on the going that is expected for the race in question.

For example, if a horse has run five times recently, each on good ground, but the ground is forecast to be heavy then you should discount those and look further back until you find heavy ground form.

Some horses will struggle on certain types of ground, this is especially the case with the two extremes, either very heavy or very firm. Also look out for all-weather surfaces, such as Wolverhampton racecourse, where the races are run on sand rather than turf.

Pinpointing Trainers to Follow

Finding a trainer to follow at just the right time can prove to be a very profitable discovery. Get this and you could put yourself onto many winners in a short period of time.

Finding these people has never been easier, although it does still take time and research. Thanks to the latest technology many people will get their horse racing information online.

These results services and trend databases can help you figure out who is in a form far quicker than a manual search through the results.

Some trainers will target early season races and get their horses fit early while others play the long game, and allow their horses time to grow into the season. Finding out who is in form and who is struggling should help you with things like that, which in turn should help your betting.