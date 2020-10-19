Why Choose Cable TV Over IPTV?

There are many different types of television services available in the market. These include cable TV, satellite TV as well as IPTV. So we have many choices to make when it comes to choosing the TV type we want. Cable TV has its profound benefits and with providers rolling packages like Spectrum Silver, users have a lot to enjoy for the price they pay. Similarly, satellite TV has its perks and so does IPTV. So if you are confused about whether to opt for cable TV or IP streaming, we have gathered here all information that you need to know to make a wise choice. Let us dive in!

Basics of TV

It is true to say that the more the options available, the greater the power to the consumer. You can either choose the traditional TV medium to watch broadcast networks or you can stream your favorite content over the internet or you can set up an IPTV system to enjoy your favorite shows.

When it comes to accessing broadcast networks, you have two options:

Cable TV

Satellite TV

The broadcasting networks involve broadcast television programming through a distribution center and you tune in the channels those broadcast signals carry to your TV. Your cable provider offers you different plans catering to various numbers and types of channels that you would want to subscribe to.

When it comes to internet networks, there are two options

IPTV

OTT Streaming

Now let us dig in to further details of both IPTV and cable TV to know what suits you more:

IPTV

IP networks operate differently as compared to cable TV. IP networks transfer packets of data from the server that are carried to the user’s device. IPTV allows you to watch both live TV and stored content just the same way as the internet content is sent.

IPTV offers attractive features and has gained much popularity among viewers. It has its distinct way of transferring broadcast-quality content that includes channels in HD quality. With IPTV, you switch on your TV, use your remote to choose a channel, and enjoy the program you want to watch. IPTC makes use of the internet protocol to transfer digital content.

Cable TV

Most of the cable providers nowadays are using hybrid fiber-coaxial cable networks. This is the same as those that are used for transmitting high-speed cable internet to your homes. The incorporation of fiber technology in the cable systems where hybrid fiber-coaxial networks are utilized has resulted in better transmission, minimal signal loss, and improved cable services.

If you wonder how the cable provider prevents you from watching the channels you have not subscribed for, then you must know it is through encryption of the digital systems. The signal is encrypted before it is being sent from the cable company’s distribution center. The signal is then decrypted when it reaches the user end. This is similar to how web security works to avoid hacking. It is now the digital cable that has dominated the analog cable delivery in the market as it is faster and offers better service.

Many reputable cable companies rule the industry for the high-quality services they offer to the users. Because of the increasing competition, there has been a considerable improvement in cable TV packages and bundle offers available in the market. Cable bills seem to be more pocket friendly than before. More and more cable providers come with discounted offers to provide their cable TV services at a cheaper price to combat their competitors and gain more subscribers.

Wrapping Up,

Both cable TV and IPTV have their own sets of benefits. Though IPTV has gained much popularity among viewers because of its high definition HD channels and added services that it has in store for the consumers but cable TV remains a dominant competitor in the industry. Most Americans still rely on cable TV as their most common source of entertainment because of the variety of channels and flexible offers diced out by the providers. Cable TV has been here for a long and even though IPTV or streaming services are on the rise, it remains to be leading when it comes to the number of subscribers.