The Top 4 Best Places to Study Abroad

If you are thinking about pursuing education at the tertiary level, the world is your oyster. More and more people are choosing to study overseas to widen their horizons, have an adventure, meet new people, experience a different culture, and pursue the educational path toward their dream career. If you are considering continuing your education abroad, here are 4 of the best places to do so.

Australia

Australia is one of the most popular places to study, probably due to its wonderful climate, relaxed way of life and friendly people. It has always been a favorite destination for travelers and backpackers, making it a country full of young, vibrant inhabitants. Australia is a huge expanse of land with varied scenery – from rainforests to bustling cities to desert to the ocean. It is extremely popular with students wishing to study Marine Biology due to the whole country being surrounded by ocean and flanked on one side by the Great Barrier Reef.

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul is growing fast economically and is one of the world’s leading financial centers. The low cost and high standard of living are very appealing to students, as is the vibrant nightlife and delicious cuisine.

Korean people are friendly, welcoming, and keen to show visitors all their country has to offer. The universities in Korea, such as Seoul National University, Korea University, and Yonsei University, are renowned worldwide. Remember to apply for worldwide medical insurance before you go and brush up on your Korean language skills.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is home to some of the finest universities in the world. Oxford and Cambridge Universities in England have consistently been featured in the World’s Top 5. Imperial College London and Edinburgh University in Scotland’s capital city feature in the Top 10.

The UK is multicultural and offers a diverse range of cultures, faith, and languages. The nightlife and social scenes are some of the best in the world – huge music festivals, arts festivals, and international sporting championships are regular events throughout the year. The Edinburgh Festival and Fringe is the biggest arts festival in the world and attracts millions of visitors from all over the globe every summer.

Canada

Canada has consistently featured in the top places in the world to study. Educations.com ranked its top place for 2021. Universities in Canada are famous for their innovations in information and computer technologies. Compared to the US and UK, tuition fees are low, despite equal educational standards. This makes Canada very attractive to prospective students.

Aside from top-class education, Canada can offer students a safe and friendly home from home. Residents are some of the friendliest in the world and welcome visitors from all cultures. The main language is English, so if you are traveling from the UK or US, you will feel less stressed than in a country that speaks a language different from your native tongue.

The landscape in Canada is stunning, beautiful, and diverse and is a haven for nature lovers. You will find plenty of sports and hobbies to keep you occupied when you are not busy studying for your next exam.