10 Accounting Jobs That Pay Big Bucks

You can do well financially in accounting, especially when you get an excellent education and pass your CPA examination! Once you do that, you’ll be sure to find many companies clamoring for your services and paying well for them.

Below are some of the best-paying jobs you can secure with your accounting education.

Corporate Controller

Corporate controllers earn a national average salary of $118,000 per year and oversee a company’s accounting department. They are in charge of making sure companies are compliant with tax and accounting rules and prepare and maintain budgets. Some controllers also create quarterly and annual financial reports.

International Tax Manager

International tax managers earn a national average salary of $105,000 per year. They stay current on international tax rules and regulations to ensure the company is adhering to all laws when working in more than one country.

Finance Director

Finance directors earn a national average salary of $104,000 per year and are responsible for the financial and economic health of the organization. They also make top-level decisions so that financial goals are met and lay out strategies for the company’s financial health over the long term.

Accounting Software Developer

These professionals earn a national average salary of $97,400 per year. They’re in charge of maintaining, creating, and improving accounting software that companies use to manage their finances.

Accounting software developers often work with the people who use the software to ensure they reach their goals. They also rely on feedback from users to make their software as easy to use as possible.

Risk Analyst

Risk analysts earn an annual salary of $77,200 per year. They handle the assessment of financial risk that always accompanies big business decisions. They frequently work with insurance companies and do their work with software to figure out the best-case and worst-case scenarios.

Forensic Accountant

These accounting professionals earn a national average salary of $77,000 per year. Forensic accountants investigate tax and accounting misdeeds in criminal cases. They usually work with financial organizations to grasp how the suspects sent, received, or spent money during a specific timeframe.

Accounting Professor

Accounting professors earn a national average salary of $76,200 per year, creating curricula for finance and accounting for colleges and universities. Also, they devise tests, quizzes, homework assignments, and presentations to ensure their students understand the accounting material.

Tax Accountant

Tax accountants make a typical salary of $70,600 per year and file and complete tax returns for businesses and individuals. They also collect all vital information for tax purposes, submit financial data accurately, and calculate taxes owed each year.

Financial Analyst

These accounting and finance professionals earn an average salary annually of $67,200. They’re responsible for analyzing stocks, bonds, and other financial investments to provide predictions and recommendations for their employers. Also, they consider the person’s or company’s goals and recommend financial decisions that make the most sense.

Budget Analyst

Budget analysts earn a typical salary of $66,800 per year, and they figure out where, when and how much a company should spend. They also may be tasked with managing several budgets in one company to ensure funds are appropriately spent.

Auditor

Auditors earn a national annual salary of $63,400 per year. They review a person’s or company’s tax and financial filings to be sure all calculations are proper, and all income is accounted for. They can be brought in randomly to check financial management and are used when there are suspected financial crimes.

Summary

If you’re considering a career in accounting, it makes sense to choose a specialty you enjoy with solid income potential. Professionals who select one of the above professions will do exciting, rewarding work and make a good income.