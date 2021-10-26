How to Positively Influence Consumer Behaviour in 2022

Due to the worldwide pandemic as well as some unexpected problems arising as a result of Brexit, 2021 was a difficult year for a majority of UK based companies, regardless of their sector. Organisations and businesses have struggled to acquire new clients, who changed their behaviours and the ways in which they acquire goods and services. Due to various restrictions, a large portion of the purchasing has moved online, even more so than some experts have predicted. As a result, companies now have to compete intensely in order to attract potential customers. Fortunately, however, there are certain ways in which your company can influence how it is perceived by consumers and things it can do to ensure that you stand out from the crowd.

Create a consumer-friendly website

Having a company website where consumers can learn more about your products and services and where they can potentially buy your items is absolutely essential. Simply having a website however will no longer be sufficient in 2022. Your company’s site will need to be fully customer friendly.

What that means in reality, is that aspects such as your website’s speed, loading time, mobile friendliness and ease of access will need to address in order to positively affect the behaviour of your potential clients. For example, a website that takes too long to load will most likely discourage visitors from browsing. Also, as more and more people now browse the internet using mobile phones and tablets, it will be absolutely crucial to make sure that your company’s website is mobile-friendly.

Translate your content and documents

With globalisation and ease in approaching international clients as well as business partners, having your content and documents professionally translated will be one of the new trends in 2022. A recent study has revealed, that more than 80% of customers prefer to purchase goods if the information is available in their native language and as many as 25% of respondents said to never buy products or services if they cannot find the details in their language.

As you can see, ensuring that both your digital as well as offline assets, content and documents are professionally translated by a translation agency directly into the native language of your target audience within the market you wish to approach is crucial.

How to find the best translation agency?

Finding a potential translation services agency to work with and trust with your documents can be a difficult challenge. Although in the United Kingdom there are several professional providers, your choice might depend on a number of factors, such as your target language, budget, timeline etc. Before approaching a translations provider with your content or documents, you should carefully consider a few aspects. One of them is checking whether the agency is a member of the ATC (Association of Translation Companies). As this is the official translation body in the UK, any agency that wishes to become a member will have to meet rigorous criteria, giving you confidence in their quality. Additionally, it is always advised to partner with a translation company that works with native speakers of the target language as this ensures the highest accuracy. One of such translation agencies is the renowned UK-based Translation Services 24 London, which currently successfully provides language interpreting and translations to some of the largest organisations and businesses in the world.

Be active on social media

Being active on social media has become one of the most important marketing channels and business owners now truly understand it. From interacting with customers to running ads and promotions – Facebook, Instagram and other similar platforms will become an even more important part of business next year.

Re-think your offering

Depending on your target audience, re-positioning your business and offer may actually prove to be beneficial in the long term. If your company offers seemingly unrelated items or services, it may, unfortunately, put off a potential customer. On the other hand – having a reputation of an expert within your particular business field/sector can influence their decision in your favour when it comes to choosing a supplier. By narrowing and fine-tuning your offer, you’ll be able to create a brand image that resonates with this.

Use content to your advantage

Once you create a user and mobile-friendly website, you should take full advantage of what that space is able to offer you and your customers. Content is becoming more and more important each year, and in 2022 it is predicted that businesses will yet again increase their spending on creating expert and informative content. By hosting a blog on your website, you will allow potential customers to find you organically. In order to achieve just that, create in-depth content, which answers questions not only about your particular products but also about your industry in general.

Don’t forget about the reviews

A number of business owners do not yet fully appreciate the importance of online reviews and building up customer loyalty, believing that these signals somehow get lost in the internet noise. This, however, couldn’t be further from the truth!

More than 90% of respondents in a recent survey admitted to reading reviews, and more than 8 in 10 said to trust online reviews as much as recommendations from their friends or family! If we also mention that almost 70% of consumers made their minds up after reading some reviews online, we come to realise just how significant they really are. Interestingly, even a negative review can be somewhat of an opportunity for a business – by responding politely and doing your best to understand the feedback and find an appropriate solution, you can create a trustworthy, professional and customer-focused image of your company.

As you can see, it is possible to create a brand image that will positively influence how the consumers perceive your company and consequently, influence their behaviour. From ensuring that your website is appropriately designed and accurately translating documents and other materials with a professional agency to taking care of online reviews – shaping how a company is being seen by its potential clients should be on any business owner’s list in 2022.