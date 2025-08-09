Louis Bruno’s HVAC Legacy Grows With Platform Partner Holdings And Community Commitment

Louis Bruno continues to shape the future of the home services industry through Platform Partner Holdings (PPH), the national firm he co-founded with Landon Brewer in 2023. Since its launch, PPH has scaled rapidly, with 33 partnerships now active across the United States.

These partnerships have brought over 150 new service vehicles to the field and supported the hiring of more than 300 employees. Bruno’s influence is evident not only in business expansion but also in workforce education, mentorship, and community support that reflect a broader commitment to elevating the trades.

From Technician to Industry Leader

Louis Bruno ’s roots in HVAC date back to his days as a technician, during which he developed a practical understanding of service operations. His success in building and exiting Air Pros USA demonstrated his ability to scale high-performing platforms. That momentum correlated with the 2019 launch of GP Technologies, a venture focused on utilizing machine learning to enhance operational efficiency, sales strategy, and call center performance.

That experience helped shape the vision behind PPH. In collaboration with Brewer, whose background combines operational systems with technology, Bruno launched a model designed to support HVAC, plumbing, and electrical operators.

Unlike other aggregators, PPH operates as a best practice group, prioritizing collaboration between partners and focusing on operator-driven growth. With representation in every major region of the United States, the Pacific Northwest, Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, and Southwest, the organization now serves as a trusted partner that is leading local businesses.

Recent leadership appointments, including a Chief Operating Officer, Chief Growth Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, have enhanced PPH’s internal capabilities, enabling it to provide partners with stronger strategic guidance, workforce development tools, and scalable systems.

Building Careers and Strengthening Communities

Bruno’s work goes beyond business development with the formation of the Bruno Family Trades Education Foundation to support individuals entering into the HVAC and related fields. The foundation aims to build both technical skills and professional confidence among future tradespeople.

His weekly Industry Stakeholder Mentor Calls have become a valuable resource for owners and managers seeking to refine their operations and enhance leadership practices. He has also remained active in supporting education at the local level, including making direct contributions to an elementary school in his community.

Driving Performance Through Operator Engagement

What sets Bruno apart is the personal dedication he brings to both business and lifestyle goals. He has completed physical milestones like the Orange Theory 5 Minute Mile, the 2.2 Mile Challenge, and elite rowing benchmarks. These achievements reflect the same endurance and mindset he brings to PPH, where he and Brewer provide hands-on coaching and investment to help operators improve quality and training.

The PPH model enables partners to maintain autonomy while gaining access to shared best practices. This hybrid approach supports faster service response times, stronger workforce retention, and long-term operational growth.

The Future of the Trades, Reimagined

PPH’s growing network—now comprising 33 partnerships—is reshaping the way HVAC and home service businesses scale. Under Louis Bruno’s leadership and operational knowledge, PPH remains closely aligned with the realities of the field. Through a blend of modern systems and frontline experience, Bruno and the PPH team are offering a new standard for sustainable, education-driven growth in the trades.

About Platform Partner Holdings

Platform Partner Holdings (PPH) supports HVAC, plumbing, and electrical operators nationwide through partner-focused programs and industry-specific education. Its active partnerships span all major regions, with an emphasis on workforce training, operational excellence, and long-term collaboration.