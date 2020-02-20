How to Encourage Professionalism With Technology in the Workplace

Technology is part of nearly everything we do at work. Whether it’s technicians in the field who are using tablets to log work completed or a programmer sitting at a computer in the office, we all spend a lot of time working with technology each and every day.

Technology enables us to be more productive, but it also has the potential to distract us. Not using it properly can compromise important information, and it can lead to miscommunication.

How you use technology is just as important as the technology itself. Make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to using technology at work with these tips.

Train on Cybersecurity Issues

Most of your employees aren’t going to know the details of the IPAM system your company uses or how information is encrypted, but it is important for them to be trained on important cybersecurity issues that are relevant to their job description.

For example, employees should know whether or not they can log into company systems from private devices, or if they should only access information from devices supplied by the company.

It’s always worth reminding employees of the importance of passwords. Create a policy, if needed, and consider creating important passwords for the office to use if you really want to make sure they’re complex enough.

Having a plan in place for a possible data breach can be helpful too. That way, everyone on the team knows exactly what to do at a moment’s notice if important information is compromised.

Encourage Collaboration When Learning and Utilizing Systems

Learning how to use systems takes time. Just because everyone has learned how to use a system or program doesn’t mean they know everything it can do! You don’t want to be the only person everyone can go to when they have questions about new software or the latest update.

Collaboration is important in the workplace, and that includes encouraging collaboration when it comes to learning and utilizing systems. Encourage coworkers to ask each other questions and stop by each other’s desks to show them how to use a new feature. That way, you aren’t answering questions all day when you have more important things to do.

Set Clear Expectations for the Use of Private Technology

We are all connected, all the time—not just at work. Unfortunately, the use of private technology can be distracting at the best of times, and it can be dangerous to important workplace information at the worst of times.

Cell phone use should be addressed. A few rules to set for cell phone use in the office include:

Phones should be placed on silent, not just vibrate.

Create certain areas for making private calls so employees don’t do it at their desks.

Consider banning cell phones at meetings, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

As mentioned earlier, using private devices can undermine cybersecurity efforts in the office. Make it clear that work should never be done on private devices if those devices aren’t properly configured with the right programs and software.

Create Communication Policies

Technology makes it easier than ever to communicate. You can send messages in an instant and communicate with coworkers in other locations.

Make sure all those communications are clear and reduce the likelihood of frustration by creating thorough communication policies. That’s especially important when it comes to email.

An email usage policy can outline everything from the rules regarding checking personal email during office hours to what kind of information should and shouldn’t be shared over email.

It is also worth your time to go over basic email etiquette as well. For example, everyone in the office will appreciate emails with to-the-point subject lines, short bodies of text, and friendly salutations.

Set a Good Example

If you want others in the office to use technology professionally, you also have to use it professionally. After all, they aren’t likely to follow the rules if you aren’t following the rules!

It’s important to lead by example in every area of business, especially when it comes to technology. Put your phone away so employees don’t see you using it in your office and proofread your emails. You set the tone for how everyone in the office uses technology and communicates with each other. Make sure the example you set is a good one!

There are countless ways to use technology, no matter how specific the software, application, or device. It’s your job to make sure everyone in the office is using the company and personal technology with consideration for their coworkers and customers.