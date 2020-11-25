Can't Sleep Because of Humidity? Here's What You Can Do

As the temperature rises, so does the humidity. These uncomfortable conditions can make it difficult to fall asleep. This is even more true if you already have challenges falling and staying asleep. If too much humidity is making it hard for you to sleep, here are a few tips that can help you try for a more restful night of slumber.

Invest in a Dehumidifier: A humidifier is a machine that works to lower the overall levels of humidity in a designated space. There are a number of dehumidifiers available for purchase, making it easy to find the right product to meet your space constraints, budget, and your particular needs. Not only will a dehumidifier make it more comfortable for you to sleep, but it will also make your home less hospitable to a variety of allergens, including mold and mildew.

Choose Your Bedding Carefully: If you notice that humidity is keeping you up at night, the solution may be to change your bedding. Cotton sheets are known for providing a cooler touch than their silk or polyester counterparts. Other sleep accessories that you may find helpful include chilled mattress pads and toppers or cooling blankets.

Reduce Heat in the Sleeping Area: If you do not enjoy the convenience of air conditioning in your home, there are steps that you can take to help to keep the room at a more comfortable sleeping temperature. If it is cool in the morning, be sure to open the windows and leave them open until the heat sets in. At that point, it is a good idea to shut the blinds and cover the windows as much as possible to reduce the amount of heat that can penetrate into the house. Once the temperatures begin to fall in the evening, open up the windows and try to get a cross breeze going in the room. You may also find the use of fans extremely helpful when sleeping.

Take CBD Capsules: The power of CBD cannot be denied. This product is an invaluable tool in your arsenal of ways that you can promote quality sleep. CBD has been shown to encourage relaxation and to preserve your overall wellness. These CBD capsules come in a myriad of flavors and dosage levels, making it easy to find an effective treatment before your head hits the pillow.

Miscellaneous Steps: In addition to these four tips, there are a number of little things that may make a big difference. Sleeping alone will help to ensure that you are not getting hot because of somebody else’s body heat. Some people find that taking a cool shower immediately before bed will lower their core temperature and help them to fall asleep faster. Make sure that you are also properly hydrated throughout the day.

While you cannot control the weather, there are steps that you can take to promote a better night of sleep. Lowering the humidity levels in your bedroom may be the key to a restful night.