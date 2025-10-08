Positive international relations underpin many critical aspects of worldwide bureaucracy, economics, sociology, and countless other global interests. According to Jacob Baime, ICC CEO, actively bolstering international relationships between nations like the United States and Israel has never been more crucial than it is today.

Baime is an esteemed strategic leader and is the chief executive officer of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel on Campus Coalition or ICC. The ICC CEO is deeply committed to fostering support for ongoing U.S.-Israel relations. His influence extends across various collaborative platforms, educational programs, national initiatives, and beyond.

Since joining the Israel on Campus Coalition as its CEO in 2013, Baime has utilized his unsurpassed strategic vision to help shape the landscape of pro-Israel activism nationwide. That includes endeavors undertaken on college campuses and in campus-adjacent spaces across America.

The strategic visionary is now calling for others to join him in championing further strengthened United States-Israel relations. The U.S. became the first country to recognize Israeli statehood when the nation declared independence in 1948. Since then, the U.S. and Israel have cultivated a rock-solid partnership built on mutual interests and shared democratic values.

However, more recently, global tensions have threatened this decades-long relationship. With that, Jacob Baime, ICC CEO, calls on those around him to join the charge in ensuring that the three-quarters-of-a-century-old bond between Israel and the U.S. remains as strong as ever, even in the face of adversity.

Baime points out that since first recognizing Israeli statehood in 1948, America has stood shoulder to shoulder and entirely united with Israel and its citizens. For over 75 years, the American and Israeli people and their leaders have continued to forge vital bonds centered on a collective commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, regional security, and more.

Efforts to maintain this vital bond must continue, Baime says, for the benefit of both nations and their people. Particularly in the face of adversity, the ICC CEO believes that the ongoing strategic partnership between Israel and the United States is paramount, perhaps even more so today than ever.

Jacob Baime’s lifelong interest in the United States’ relationship with Israel began as a young grassroots activist. Before joining the ICC, Baime served as the national field director for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. At the AIPAC, he oversaw various all-important strategic initiatives and managed the committee’s numerous national training platforms.

As CEO, he now leads ICC’s National Operations Center, Israel Communications Center, and the coalition’s many tech-forward, field-wide collaboration and research programs. Baime is also a Schusterman Senior Fellow and serves on the Jewish National Fund’s Faculty Fellowship Committee.

ICC CEO Jacob Baime’s years of expertise lie chiefly in cultivating and sustaining nationwide support for the U.S.-Israel relationship. Throughout his career, his strategic leadership skills and laser-focused vision for strengthening the invaluable partnership between the two nations have been pivotal in bolstering and further shaping this vital bond.

The Washington, D.C.-based strategic leader’s journey from grassroots activism to the Israel on Campus Coalition boardroom is a fitting testament to his unwavering commitment to fostering support for vital international relations. Passionate about empowering the next generation, his tireless professional efforts continue to shape advocacy efforts nationwide.