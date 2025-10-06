From Ski Towns to City Lofts: Roger Chivukula on the Smart Way to Invest in Colorado

Colorado has long been a destination of choice for outdoor enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and lifestyle seekers alike. With its world-class ski resorts, vibrant urban centers, and strong economic performance, it’s no surprise that the state continues to attract real estate investors from across the country. But in today’s shifting market, smart investors are taking a more strategic approach—balancing vacation markets like Aspen or Vail with high-growth urban opportunities in Denver, Boulder, and beyond.

For investors aiming to build a resilient and diversified portfolio, Roger Chivukula highlights Colorado’s unique blend of short-term rental potential, long-term equity growth, and lifestyle-driven demand.

The Allure of the Mountains: Ski Town Investment

Colorado’s ski towns—Aspen, Vail, Breckenridge, Telluride—have an almost legendary status. For decades, these destinations have drawn affluent travelers and second-home buyers, turning luxury mountain properties into some of the most desirable (and expensive) real estate in the nation.

Investors are often attracted to ski towns for their strong short-term rental performance. During peak ski season, properties can command nightly rates far above what urban markets offer. Even during summer and shoulder seasons, these towns remain active with hiking, biking, festivals, and events that keep tourism flowing year-round.

However, investing in ski towns also comes with its challenges. High acquisition costs, limited inventory, and strict short-term rental regulations can complicate the equation. Smart investors in this space often focus on:

Proximity to resort lifts or downtown amenities

Properties with year-round appeal

Municipal rules and zoning around rentals

They also factor in the operational costs and volatility that come with tourism-heavy markets.

The Urban Advantage: Denver, Boulder & Beyond

While the ski towns get much of the spotlight, Colorado’s cities have emerged as some of the best-performing urban markets in the country. Denver, for example, continues to attract transplants from California, Texas, and the East Coast, thanks to its strong job market, growing tech sector, and access to nature.

Boulder remains a hub for innovation, home to top-tier universities and a thriving startup culture. And smaller cities like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and even Grand Junction are gaining attention for their affordability and livability.

Urban investment offers more stability than seasonal markets. Long-term rentals in cities tend to provide consistent cash flow, less vacancy risk, and simpler management. Additionally, city lofts, condos, and multi-family properties often require lower upfront costs compared to mountain homes, making them attractive for first-time or mid-level investors.

Investors looking to enter urban Colorado markets are paying attention to:

Walkability and access to public transportation

Proximity to universities, hospitals, and business hubs

Future development plans and zoning updates

And unlike resort towns, urban markets may offer better appreciation potential over time as Colorado’s population continues to grow.

The Hybrid Strategy: Diversifying Within the State

Increasingly, experienced investors are looking at Colorado not as a single-market opportunity, but as a state with distinct micro-markets that serve different investment goals .

A hybrid portfolio—owning both a short-term rental in a resort town and a long-term unit in a growing city—offers balance. The seasonal income from the ski home can be powerful during winter months, while the steady cash flow from the urban property supports year-round income stability.

This strategy also helps hedge against economic cycles. If travel demand softens due to macroeconomic factors, long-term rentals provide a cushion. If interest rates fluctuate or urban vacancy increases, strong seasonal performance in the mountains can offset that impact.

What Smart Investors Are Doing Now

As Colorado real estate evolves, so do the strategies investors use. Today’s savvy investors are:

Using local property managers to streamline short-term rental operations

to streamline short-term rental operations Leaning on data —from Airbnb performance analytics to neighborhood growth trends

—from Airbnb performance analytics to neighborhood growth trends Structuring deals creatively , including partnerships, co-investment platforms, and 1031 exchanges

, including partnerships, co-investment platforms, and 1031 exchanges Paying attention to legislation, especially short-term rental restrictions, HOA rules, and local zoning laws

They’re also aligning investments with personal lifestyle goals—many are choosing properties they can use occasionally, while still producing income when not in use.

Looking Ahead: Sustainable Growth and Long-Term Potential

Colorado’s growth is unlikely to slow anytime soon. With a strong economy, low unemployment, and enduring appeal as a lifestyle destination, demand for housing—both in mountain towns and city centers—is expected to remain high.

However, smart investing requires more than following trends. It demands research, planning, and a clear understanding of risk tolerance and financial goals. Whether it’s a ski chalet in Steamboat Springs or a downtown loft in Denver’s RiNo district, the key is to match the property type with the investor’s personal and financial priorities.

From the powder-covered peaks of Telluride to the skyline of downtown Denver, Colorado continues to offer rich opportunities for real estate investors. The smart way to invest isn’t about choosing between mountains or metro—it’s about creating a strategy that blends both.

In a market as dynamic as Colorado, diversification is more than just wise—it’s essential.