Are You Suffering from Allergies? Symptoms to Watch Out

Some people love spring and summer, but for some, only the thought of getting out of the house during the warm months of the year makes them sneeze. For some, the blooming flowers, chirping birds, and bright sunshine are more terrifying that a snowstorm because with more temperate weather, there comes misery.

Millions of people deal with allergic rhinitis or other seasonal allergies that make their immune system react negatively to specific environment elements. Mostly, weeds, grasses, and trees trigger allergy symptoms. They’re commonly called hay fevers, even if they have nothing to do with any of the words. The term comes from a time when allergy symptoms stroke during the time when people harvested hay and had no idea what an allergy is.

Do you suspect your symptoms resemble an allergy? Let’s check the most common signs to determine if you’re right.

Less common symptoms of seasonal allergies

Alongside the above symptoms that are fairly common, your allergy can show up in many other ways. Mild headaches, lack of endurance, coughing, and wheezing may also indicate an allergy. Even if the signs are disturbing, the good news is you can treat and prevent allergies with various treatments. Once diagnosed, you can find allergy medicine even to your local shop and use target coupons to purchase it at a lower price.

It’s vital to get your allergy diagnosed because severe conditions can trigger anaphylaxis, a life-threatening issue that can cause loss of consciousness, lightheadedness, breathing difficulties, and other symptoms that can endanger your life. If you got in contact with an allergen and started experiencing one of the above symptoms, head to the emergency room immediately.

Allergies are challenging too diagnose sometimes because everyone’s signs are different.

You don’t have an allergy if you have these symptoms

Allergies and colds have similar symptoms, and sometimes you cannot tell one from another, especially during the warm seasons. Because they share some manifestations, it’s essential to know the ones they don’t share.

When dealing with the below symptoms, visit your physician because there’s a good chance not to suffer from allergies.

– Severe headache

– Weakness

– Fatigue

– Sore throat

– Aches and pains in the muscles

You can also tell if you’re dealing with an allergy or a cold by the duration of the symptoms. A regular cold goes away without any treatment in around a week, but allergies can persist even for months. Depending on the factor you’re allergic to, your symptoms can last throughout the spring and summer.

If you’re allergic to pollen, you can prevent the symptoms with the help of an app that measures the outdoor pollen levels, and tells you if it’s a good idea to have a walk or stay in the house.

When your allergy symptoms arise during the spring, you may be allergic to tree pollen. When the signs come during the summer, grasses probably trigger them. During the fall, weeds pollen cause allergic reactions. And during winter, indoor elements like mold or dust mites can get you a runny nose or watery eyes.

You have the typical symptoms of an allergy

Try to guess what are the most common symptoms of seasonal allergies. If you said watery eyes, wheezing, and sneezing, you’re right. If you have some of the following symptoms, chances are you suffer from allergies.

Common signs: runny nose, itchy or watery eyes, congestion in your chest, ears or nose, sneezing, itchy throat, postnasal drip, and puffy eyelids.

You can experience these symptoms, even during the wintertime, if you’re allergic to indoor factors like dust mites.

Causes of allergies

Even if allergies are some of the most common health conditions people are dealing with, researchers have failed to identify why the human immune system experiences an allergic reaction to normally harmless foreign substances when they enter the body.

Some studies show that allergies have a genetic component, and children inherit allergies from their parents. But parents cannot pass specific allergies like allergies to food. For example, if your father is allergic to peanut butter, it doesn’t necessarily mean you also are.

But if there is a history of allergies in your family, it’s wise to pay attention to the following types of allergens because they may trigger health issues.

– Plants – pollen from trees, flowers, weeds, grass, or resin from plants like poison oak and poison ivy usually trigger hyper sensibility.

– Mold – airborne spores from fungi can cause a reaction, especially when you also suffer from respiratory health conditions

– Animal products – cockroaches, dust mite waste or pet dander, are harmful to your health

– Drugs like sulfa drugs and penicillin can trigger allergies

– Insect stings from mosquitoes, wasps or bees can cause sensitiveness

– Foods – egg, shellfish, milk, nuts, and wheat are the most common foods that cause allergies

– Other allergens are products made from latex or metal.

How can you treat allergies?

As you can expect, the best way to prevent allergies is to stay away from the factor that triggers them, if you manage to identify it. But sometimes, this task is impossible, and you must choose one of the treatment options available.

Your doctor may prescribe you medication because allergy treatment often includes antihistamines that allow you to control your symptoms. The doctor usually prescribes over the counter medicine, so you can head to your local shop and purchase it. Depending on the severity of the symptoms, they may recommend using antihistamines, corticosteroids, cetirizine, loratadine, cromolyn sodium, decongestants, or leukotriene modifiers.

When no other treatment works, doctors prescribe Singulair, but often they try to look for alternatives because this medicine can trigger mood and behavioral changes, and sometimes even suicidal actions.

To prevent your symptoms, you can also try immunotherapy, which implies having multiple injections throughout a long period to help your body get used to the allergen.

Allergies are common and don’t usually threaten your life, but it’s best to learn to manage them to improve your life’s quality.