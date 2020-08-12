5 Ways To Add CBD To Your Daily Routine

You’ve heard about it.

Chances are you have a friend who’s been raving about CBD for quite some time. They’ve been telling you that you have to try this stuff. They’ve probably tried to explain how it all works and how much it can do for you.

We’re here to tell you your friend is correct. You’re missing out on all the benefits of CBD—but why?

It’s all-natural and provides a safe alternative to many prescription medications, and many love it because it allows for therapeutic benefits without those intoxicating effects which often produce higher levels of anxiety and stress.

CBD is capable of this because it contains less than 0.3% THC.

Any full-spectrum product you see still contains those trace amounts of THC, but broad-spectrum products contain zero THC because they extract it from the oil.

Numerous studies prove CBD helps with a wide range of issues such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD, neurological problems, pain management, mood, focus, concentration, and much more.

It’s nothing you have to overcomplicate or think too hard about because we’ve got five straightforward ways to add CBD into your daily routine.

5. Wake Up with a Wellness Tincture

Whether you’re looking into CBD for pain issues, anxiety, or anything in between, a wellness tincture is a productive way to start the day.

CBD tinctures range in concentration levels, and you have to start slow to find your perfect serving amount, but that’s the most challenging part of taking tinctures.

What exactly is a wellness tincture?

Many companies are combining all those magnificent properties of CBD with essential nutrients and vitamins that boost health and wellness. Some of these nutrients include curcumin, coenzyme Q10, turmeric, ginger, multivitamins, and many more. Waking up with a CBD tincture will set your day off on the right track every day.

4. Hit the Sheets with CBD Gummies

If you have issues getting to sleep at night, then CBD is definitely the right choice. CBD works wonders for insomnia.

There are many CBD choices for sleep, but some of the most popular ones are CBD gummies infused with melatonin. Melatonin produces slow-wave sleep, which is the deepest sleep you can get.

CBD works with your endocannabinoid system and signals your CB1 and CB2 receptors to produce homeostasis. When it comes to sleep issues, the CB1 receptor is responsible for maintaining productive sleep habits and patterns to be formed with CBD.

3. Keep Your Cool with a CBD Vape Pen

Many situations in life leave us feeling confused, scared, or anxious. What if there was something that could take the nerves away and mellow you out?

CBD vape pens are known for doing this—helping people “keep it together” all over the world. Whether you need to take a five at work because a co-worker is about to send you over the edge, or you’re about to head into a party, and you’re a little claustrophobic—CBD is there to level the playing field for you.

Perhaps, this is why there’s been such an increase in the popularity of CBD vape pens. They have the highest bioavailability of all the CBD products because it’s going directly into your bloodstream through the lungs.

Since it’s going straight into the bloodstream, the CBD takes effect very quickly. It can work in only a few minutes in most cases. This is why vape pens are ideal for any situation, especially the ones that could use some fast-acting relief.

There are several popular CBD vape pens flavors that boosted popularity. With flavors like strawberry lemonade and tropical passion, you can’t lose. You get tons of CBD goodness without any bitter taste. Furthermore, it’s convenient and discreet and provides people with the ability to maneuver through life without being held back by anxiety-based restrictions.

2. Create Your Own Self-Care Sanctuary

CBD bath and body products are among some of the highest-selling on the market. You’ve got your bath bombs, bath salts, lotions, body oils, and much more.

Most spas and salons are closed amid the pandemic. This means many of us aren’t able to get away for a good massage, facial, or whatever other self-care treat you like to spoil yourself with.

However, it doesn’t mean you can’t pamper yourself in the comfort of your own home—these products reign supreme when it comes to full-body relaxation. You can soak in a hot bath and allow the CBD to penetrate all the layers of your skin until it reaches the muscle and provides deep-seated relief.

Don’t forget a little meditation music, mood lighting, and aromatherapy!

1. Post-Workout Pampering

Many of us fell off our workout regimen. Maybe it’s because we’re stuck in the house, and we’ve lost our motivation to get up and move?

Whatever it is, it’s not too late to get back to it.

You don’t have to worry about muscle soreness when you get back into your workout routine if you have CBD by your side.

CBD topicals penetrate multiple layers of skin (just like the bath products) and work their way down to those distressed muscles to provide relief.

No matter what you’re using CBD for, it’s easy to throw it right in the daily line-up!