Getting old happens to everyone eventually, so it’s something that we probably all think about from time to time. Aging isn’t anything to dread or feel down about, but it is a good idea to try and stay as active as you can, both mentally and physically.

Our minds and bodies can slow down as we get older, so to keep them active and in good shape, we need to put in a bit of effort. Here are 7 ways to look after yourself as you reach old age.

Brain games

If you are no longer working, you may find that certain parts of your brain are not used as much as they once were. If this is the case, or you feel like you aren’t as alert as you used to be, try doing a few brain games every day. Not only are they fun, but they will keep your brain stimulated too.

If you have a smartphone, there are hundreds of apps you can download, or if you prefer a paper version, you will find lots of printable online, and there’s a great selection of magazines you can buy too. So, whether you like cryptic crosswords, Sudoku, or a good word search is more your thing, you should have any trouble finding something that gets your brain engaged.

Stay sociable

Although you may see your family frequently, there will be times when you may have to be on your own for long periods. That’s why it is so important to have a good and accessible social life. As you get older, the more friends you have, the better, so if this is something you feel is lacking in your life, look online for any local meet groups designed for people in a similar age bracket to you. It’s a great way to meet people you wouldn’t usually come across and give you the chance to develop lots of new friendships along the way.

If you already have a big circle of friends, think about arranging a regular time and meeting place each week. It will give you all something to look forward to, and it cuts out the hassle of having to plan and discuss suitable times and dates.

Medical alert systems

Medical alert systems ensure you get help when you need it and are particularly useful if you live alone or aren’t as mobile as you once were. These systems allow you at the touch of a button to alert designated people if you have a fall or are distressed and need assistance. An in-home system will alert your family members that you need their help. Other systems can be manned 24 hours a day by external sources, and medical aid provided either over the phone or medical help can be sent directly to your home.

If you are interested, it’s worth researching which of the many medical alert systems is the right choice for you and your family. Not only could it save your life, but it will give you peace of mind that help isn’t far away.

Make changes around your home

As you get older and become less mobile, there may be changes you need to make to your property to make things easier for you. If stairs are becoming an issue, then a stairlift is a great option and will make life a whole lot easier for you.

If you are starting to struggle to get in and out of bed, an electric bed might be worth looking into, and if you enjoy spending time in front of the television, a recliner-style sofa or chair is a must. Not only do they offer various recline positions, but many can help you reach a standing position with a minimum amount of effort.

A well-lit home

Making sure you have adequate lighting around your home will reduce the chances of you tripping or having an accident so, if any of your rooms are dimly lit, consider having additional lighting installed. If you don’t want anything permanent, there are many battery-operated options to choose from. So, whether you are after some strip lighting for your staircase or think your closets are too dark, you should be able to fit extra light without too much hassle.

Another good idea is to have motion sensor lighting installed outside. It will be a welcomed addition if you ever venture home late at night and will reduce the need for any fumbling around looking for house keys. It will also alert you if anyone is visiting your property – so you won’t get any nasty surprises when the doorbell rings.

Look good, feel good

Regardless of age, if you look good, you feel good, so spending a bit of time pampering yourself and making a bit of effort is a great way to lift your spirits. Getting older doesn’t mean you can’t look amazing, so if you think your wardrobe needs an overhaul, take to the shops and treat yourself to some new clothes. If you fancy a makeover, why not book yourself in for a new hairstyle or visit a beauty salon and have a professional do your makeup once in a while?

Many people lose a lot of confidence as they get older, but if you spend a bit of time dressing up and looking great, your self-esteem levels should soar!

Fulfill your dreams

You may have achieved many things in your younger years but be mindful that getting older doesn’t mean you have to stop having fun. If there are places you have always wanted to visit, or a hobby you have always fancied doing, what better time than now. Find out if there are any local clubs or activities available for your age group, and keep enjoying yourself.

Life is about living regardless of how old you are, so grab it with both hands and make sure you fulfill as many dreams as you can.