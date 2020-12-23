5 Tips to Get Rid of Dry Skin

As the weather gets colder and colder, and you get busier, your body is going to start to show signs of discomfort. Maybe you will get chapped lips, or cracked hands, either way, you are going to need to take care of that dry skin! The longer you let it go, the harder it will be to get it back to normal. We know that this year has been full of change and major adjustments, so it might not be easy to add additional steps into your routine. But we know these few adjustments will help you to get rid of the dryness and let your skin glow!

1. Exfoliate

In order to repair your skin, you have to get rid of the dead stuff first. That is why exfoliating is so important. Gentle exfoliation buffs away dead skin cells and irregularities, all to reveal a brighter, refreshed complexion! Boie USA’s face scrubber will help you to get rid of the dry skin on your face, safely and carefully, without any harsh abrasives. Plus, it is BPA and latex-free, and antimicrobial, so it will promote a healthier complexion. It doesn’t hold onto germs that could add to you getting acne. If anything, it will help to clear it up! It provides you with the light exfoliation needed to get rid of that dry skin.

2. Nighttime serum

If you want to engage your epic multitasking abilities, then a new nighttime serum from Objective Wellness is just the ticket. Being able to nourish and hydrate your skin while you sleep, might just be the extra boost your skin needs to be able to recover and heal the way it should. It will help to renew skin by reducing fine lines and wrinkles. The lavender will lull you to sleep and the bakuchiol smooths and softens your skin! You might be curious what bakuchiol is. Well, it is a natural retinol alternative! It comes from the babchi plant and is harvested to be used in the Dream Skin product! Alright, all you have to do is apply 3 drops to your skin at bedtime, and it will do all the work for you while you sleep. We can’t think of an easier way to help your skin!

3. To Go Containers

It is important to create a moisturizing habit that you stick to, and part of that includes being prepared to practice your routines away from your normal spots. Keep your goods with you on the go, that way you are never stuck somewhere without a moisturizing agent on hand. Silicone travel bottles are a great way to be able to take all your products with you. Plus, the silicone won’t leach into your products. They will remain pure and clear of harsh chemicals and additives.

4. Hydrate

Yes, hydration is so important to maintain proper general health, but it also can drastically change your skin health. In case you need a new way to carry your water with you, Corkcicle has bottles that will make hydrating on the go easier than ever. So, no matter where your day takes you, you are able to stay hydrated and give your skin the love it needs. If you dedicate yourself to a hydration routine you will start to see results you love!

5. Body Masks

A hydrating mask that you can use on your whole body? That sounds like a dream come true. Anese’s “pretty sure I’m gorgeous” clarifying hydration mask will hydrate the driest of skin, and leave it clean and oil-free. It will also calm acne-prone skin, reducing large pores and blemishes. It is gentle, yet effective. Apply a thick layer to clean skin, let it sit 10 minutes, then rinse off to reveal your improved skin. Not only will it make you look good, but you will also feel good using it too. It is cruelty, gluten, and paraben-free, and it is vegan! This is a body mask that will change your life and help you say bye to dry skin for good!

Alright, the time has come to get to it! If you are unable to use all these methods, we hope you find at least one that kicks that pesky dry skin to the curb!