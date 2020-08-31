Why Should You Become a Nurse?

Nursing is a popular choice of career, but how do you know if it’s right for you? It’s certainly not the easiest job in the world, and it takes a strong person to deal with the day to day pressures of working in a hospital or clinic. They have a lot of responsibility and doctors and other healthcare professionals rely on them to keep things moving and to help keep patients happy and safe.

You might have been thinking about pursuing a nursing career but are still unsure whether or not it’s the right choice, but there are so many great things about doing this job that make the hard parts worth it. Here are some of the great reasons why you should become a nurse.

It’s Rewarding

Although you might face some hard days at work, overall, nursing is a very rewarding career. If you love to help others and want to put smiles on people’s faces, this is a good choice for you. You might not be able to deliver positive news all the time, but being there to support people through difficult situations and making them more comfortable will be appreciated greatly. It certainly is one of the most rewarding jobs in the world.

It’s a Challenge

As mentioned previously, being a nurse is a challenging job, but that’s just another reason you should do it. Do you want to be in a job that you’re getting nothing out of? A job that doesn’t push you to become a better version of yourself? That offers you more opportunities? While having an easier job might seem like the more alluring option, most people want to feel challenged by their career, and if you’re such an individual, nursing will certainly push you to be your best.

There’s Career Progression

You might decide you’re happy staying at a certain level in your career, and that’s perfectly fine. However, if you’re someone who wants to be allowed to move further up the ladder, a nursing career can provide you with that. Once you become a registered nurse, you can then move on to become a nurse practitioner. What does a nurse practitioner do? They are trained to diagnose diseases and illnesses and can prescribe medications and treatments to patients. This is a step up from what a registered nurse is usually allowed to do and an example of how you can progress in this career.

Job Security

One of the main concerns people have when they’re trying to choose a career is whether or not it will provide them with job security. The reality is that no one can predict the future, so no matter what career you choose there will always be some risk of losing your job.

However, because nurses will always be needed by society, as will other healthcare professionals, that does mean that there is a better chance of job security in this career. At the very least, if you were to lose your job at a hospital or clinic, there are likely to be plenty of vacancies at other places for you to find new employment.

You Can Work All Over the World

If you want to work in healthcare abroad, you will likely have to take further training or receive qualifications which that country requires its healthcare professionals to take. However, studying a nursing degree does open a lot of doors for you, including the opportunity to relocate to a foreign country. If you don’t want to move permanently elsewhere, you can always work for medical aid charities like Doctors Without Borders to help those who need it most, as well as experiencing new cultures.

There are Transferable Skills

Many skills go into nursing, and it’s not just about knowledge of medical treatments and practices. You will need to have good communication skills, organization, and time management as well as learning how to be compassionate to succeed in this kind of role. These are all transferable skills that could help lead you to other career opportunities later on. If you get tired of working in a fast-paced hospital environment, you can move to private practice or perhaps even consider working in a school or becoming a health educator? You’ll learn a lot in your role as a nurse, and all of this experience will be hugely beneficial.

Nursing is one of the most respected, rewarding, and important careers out there. It’s not always going to be easy, and you will need a thick skin to get through some tougher situations, but overall, it could leave you thriving and provide plenty of opportunities. So, does nursing sound right for you?