Why Choose A Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon?

Perhaps you need a nose job or you want to improve your appearance. Whatever the reason, you’ve made the right choice. Facial plastic surgery is a major life-changing decision that can boost your confidence and change your lifestyle. This is why, in 2018, Americans spent roughly $16 Billion on extensive cosmetic plastic surgery. These numbers are bound to rise, and with it comes an increase in backstreet practitioners ready to capitalize. As it is today, many unlicensed doctors are willing to perform illegal surgery at the expense of your health and safety.

Whether you require a minimal or dire cosmetic surgery, you need to consult a surgeon; and not just any but a skilled board-certified facial plastic surgeon. In today’s blog post, we explain the importance of choosing a board-certified surgeon and telling them that one is licensed.

Who is a Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon?

Professionals who are board-certified in facial plastic surgery are outstanding and highly trained individuals. They are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (APA) after having completed rigorous training.

Furthermore, they are recognized as licensed doctors of medicine who are knowledgeable in all fields regarding reconstructive or plastic surgery and subsidiary branches. To achieve the board-certified rank, one must have at least five years of experience and passed exams by APA.

How to Determine If Your Surgeon is Certified

Plastic surgery isn’t always a complicated procedure. However, with the wrong surgeon, things can go wrong quickly. Before carrying out a facial plastic surgery procedure, find a qualified board surgeon through these two ways

In-person

You can directly ask your physician to show you any paperwork through booking an appointment. However, most doctors have their certification framed onto their walls or desk, so you may not be prompted to ask.

Online

You can search online for reputable, certified surgeons within your area. Nowadays, getting the certification of qualified plastic surgeons is as simple as opening a website or scanning through LinkedIn profiles.

For example, if you live within New York or its surroundings, you can look up professionals within your area. As a result, you will find Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD, FACS, an accredited facial plastic surgeon residing in New York. Furthermore, the American Board of Plastic Surgery website has an online search tool where you can look up any surgeon’s board certifications.

4 Reasons to Choose a Board-Certified Surgeon

Experience

A board-certified physician goes through years of training from medical school and a plastic surgery residency program to emerge with experience in handling specific procedures and unexpected complications.

Furthermore, they are the right advisors; they will advise you on the best procedures for your specific problem. They are highly trained to help you achieve your cosmetic desires with uttermost perfections, thanks to the years of extensive training under their belt.

Expertise

A certified plastic surgeon poses a keen sense of professionalism, which can be seen during the appointment and how he handles the blade. As a professional, they keep your best interests in mind and offer sound counsel. Their level of skill is unparalleled; you can tell from their body language and in-depth knowledge.

Whether it’s getting your face to look more youthful or sculpting away some imperfections, a certified plastic surgeon can make a big difference in the results you obtain. Avoid unqualified plastic surgeons who may not possess the adequate expertise and skill necessary to carry out complicated procedures or maneuvers to perform them.

Safety

A board-certified surgeon carries out extensive procedures with utmost delicacy. They perform procedures with several countermeasures to act as a safety net should a complication arise. On the other hand, unqualified practitioners may offer a cheaper alternative. But, when it comes to a ruptured blood vessel or handling facial inflammation, they don’t know how to proceed due to a lack of skills.

With a certified plastic surgeon, you can rest assured that your safety is the professional’s number one priority. To have obtained credentials from the Fellow American College of Surgeons, your surgeon must have undergone extensive practice to acquire the hand-on knowledge to handle patients in comprehensive care and safety.

Constantly Up-to-date

After graduating from medical school, it’s quite easy to forget the necessary information and procedures you had practiced years ago. As time goes by, a series of cognitive changes such as memory loss occurs as your brain ages. If your surgeon doesn’t sharpen his knowledge frequently, it can lead to incompetency, which can ultimately pose a risk to your health and safety during operations.

Unlike most doctors, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon continually attends ongoing training.

Furthermore, they are required to pass a written exam and tests to prove their expertise in the field of surgery, a failure which will lead to severe repercussions to their careers. These strict guidelines show that a certified facial plastic surgeon is regularly polishing their skill with new information, medical procedures, and safety standards. This system helps alleviate poorly performing surgeons who can pose a risk to your well-being.

Summary

When it comes to handling a delicate cosmetic procedure, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon is best suited for the job. From their extensive experience, skillset, and safety protocols, these licensed surgeons are well equipped to guarantee the desired results you need.