Which Teeth Whitening Option is Best For You?

A bright, beautiful smile is desired by many so much that people invest millions of dollars each year in dental work. Achieving a white smile boosts self-confidence and makes you feel good about yourself. Nowadays, there are numerous teeth whitening options making it possible for anyone to achieve the brilliant smile they desire. With the assortment of options available for bleaching teeth, it’s best to select the product or service that produces the best results for you based on your budget and the results that you desire.

Why Choose Teeth Bleaching

There are numerous reasons why people seek cosmetic dentistry to brighten their smiles. A healthy, beautiful smile makes you feel better about your appearance. Whitening teeth is often promoted as a way to boost self-confidence.

If asked, most people want pearly white teeth that enhance their smiles. The opportunity to get rid of yellow discoloration from smoking, drinking coffee, tea, and wine, and aging is highly desired. A brighter smile can make you look more youthful and healthier.

Teeth bleaching is a process that is available to everyone. Whether you use toothpaste or visit a dentist, the procedure is both convenient and affordable. Also, of all the available dental procedures to improve your smile, whitening your teeth is the most non-invasive.

The results are quick. Depending on the method used, you’ll see an apparent change in teeth color within 1-4 weeks. This is all the more reason why people obtain whitening for the teeth to improve their smiles.

Brighter, Whiter Options

Teeth whitening is available in several options to suit the preferences and budgets of everyone. They include:

Over the counter whitening, products – These products are available at local stores and come in different forms. You can purchase one of the many kinds of whitening toothpaste as well as flosses on the market. Whitening gum is also available. At-home bleaching kits are very popular and available in strip and tray form.

Professional home whitening kits – These kits are available from the dentist and come with custom-fitted trays for whitening your teeth. Users can choose between day or night time wear for maximum results.

Dental office whitening – This is a comprehensive tooth bleaching process that includes a thorough oral hygiene cleansing and x-rays to determine if you have teeth sensitivity. Teeth bleaching performed at the dentist uses light to activate peroxide as with the Philips Zoom Laser used by Dr. Lazare.

Each of these methods is preferred for various reasons. Over the counter, whitening products are easily accessible and affordable. Professional home whitening kits offer the convenience of the over the counter products with the added benefit of custom-made dental trays and the guidance of a dentist.

Dental office bleaching is preferred by those seeking a whiter, brighter smile with the complete guidance of a dentist. Some people are not able to use over the counter and home whitening kits due to clenching and grinding of the teeth, which hinders the bleaching process. Other individuals choose dental office whitening services because the dental trays cause an uncomfortable gag reflex.

Candidacy and Considerations for Whitening Teeth

Cosmetic dentistry of any type requires considerations to ensure that those receiving teeth brightening procedures remain safe. With whitening teeth, there are specific requirements and precautions.

Those interested in teeth bleaching cannot have serious dental issues such as gum disease, exposed roots, cavities, etc. as the bleach used during the process could negatively impact oral health.

Whitening of the teeth is not recommended for anyone under the age of 16 years old. The teeth of children and teenagers could be sensitive to the bleaching process.

Pregnant women, as well as lactating women, should avoid whitening processes as a precaution to prevent the negative effects of the bleach from impacting the pregnancy or being distributed to the mother’s milk.

Individuals with tooth sensitivity are typically not good candidates for whitening of the teeth because the bleach can increase teeth sensitivity.

Anyone with an allergy to peroxide should avoid bleaching their teeth.

Your current oral health plays a significant factor in whether bleaching teeth is a viable option for you. It is best to speak with a licensed professional dentist such as Dr. Lazare to determine if whitening your teeth is best for you.

Expectations of Teeth Whitening

The results of whitening teeth vary based on several factors. The initial color of your teeth often determines how effective the process will be. In general, yellow teeth respond better to bleaching than grey teeth.

Also, individuals taking certain antibiotics such as tetracycline, which turns the teeth grey, will find that it may take up to six months to see real teeth brightening results.

It should be noted that dental work (crowns, bridges, etc.) is not affected by the lightening effects of peroxide. Since most dental replacements are made from porcelain or composite bonding, they will have to be remade or changed to blend with the whitening effect of the other teeth.

In general, the results from teeth bleaching is evident within 1-4 weeks from beginning the process. For a more thorough and effective whitening experience, some people combine both in-office and home teeth bleaching.

When it comes to improving your smile, it is essential to choose a reputable dentist that you can trust. Dr. Marc Lazare is an experienced dentist known as the “Dentist to the Stars.” He provides comprehensive dental services to include general and cosmetic dentistry, laser treatments, dental preventative care, and the treatment of oral problems in his New York City-based practice.

As the creator of the teeth whitening division at North Shore University, Dr. Lazare brings his dedication to high-quality dentistry to his office with the latest technology in teeth bleaching with the use of the Philips Zoom laser for in-office treatments. For more information about Dr. Lazare and his esteemed dental practice, contact (212) 861-2599.