What Can You Find About Your Health from a DNA Test

DNA tests have improved a lot the way we see and understand the world around us, in so many ways. Either for scientific purposes, medical ones, historic, or just for fun, DNA studying, and then testing showed the scientific community and to the world facts, we were amazed to find out.

Scientists have been able to perform real medical breakthroughs with the help of DNA decoding. So far have been around 100,000 genomes sequences. They tell so many stories and provide any information, like the interactions between types of humans tens of thousands of years ago, the ancient links of the modern human, and also medical conditions.

When it comes to the medical discoveries, there are studies that suggest there is a direct connection between the DNA of a person and their predisposition to a certain disease. And this goes way back in the prehistoric times when the Neanderthal man lived, which also has DNA similarities with the modern human. Scientists believe that the genome from the Neanderthal man contributed to some diseases which exist in the present, like diabetes and arthritis.

But there is much more that can be done with the help of DNA. For example, there has been a DNA editing of human embryos, which can give hope to infertile couples. And there is plenty to find out about your or your relative’s health and the conditions and diseases you are predisposed to by just analyzing a DNA test. This is very helpful, because the sooner you track any flaw in your health, the better.

There are specialized DNA testing companies that can tell you about many kinds of risks of developing certain conditions, by just analyzing your DNA and by looking at the type of genetic markers present in your body. Cancer or Alzheimer’s disease is among the disease risks which may be discovered early on with the help of these tests.

One important thing to know about the DNA tests is that there are health tests that you can take at home. The results are as accurate and comprehensive as it would be a DNA test in a medical facility. This way, you can discover through the genome study the information still unknown about your genetic material which may sometime in the future lead to health risks.

Furthermore, the DNA at-home tests can be not just a lifesaver, but also a true money saver. Just imagine having the DNA tests somewhere in a certified institution, or maybe go to a physician and have the regular medical checks and tests for these precise health risks.

DNA tests can confirm whether you have a hereditary disease, and presymptomatic genetic tests may tell a person whether they are going to develop a disease, either hereditary or not. Also, a test can tell if someone has a mutation for a genetic disorder that may affect the yet unborn child.

What a DNA test won’t do, though, is to diagnose any disease. As mentioned before, it evaluates the genes, and, based on that genetic evaluation, the specialist can assess if there is anything to pose a risk of a certain disease or condition. The true diagnose – if the case – will still be done by the certified medical specialist.

But which is the best DNA testing kit? Well, this depends on many variables, and on what is precisely your need. There are plenty of DNA tests. Here are some of them:

MyHeritage – the DNA Health Kit, with 36 personalized health reports, and polygenic risk reports for heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and breast cancer

Ancestry DNA – the Ancestry Health Core, with health and wellness reports, health advice based on genetic make-up, and health comparisons with others with a similar genetic make-up

Home DNA – the Healthy Weight, with best workouts defined and described, and metabolic analysis to provide customized solutions

23 and Me – the Health and Ancestry Service, with 10 health predisposition reports, including diabetes and celiac disease

Living DNA – the Wellbeing Kit, with metabolic analysis of vitamin absorption

Full Genomes – the Whole Genome 30X, which provides medical information to share with health professionals and advises on the risk of hair loss, asthma, and heart disease, and also with highly detailed genome analysis

Futura Genetics – the Futura Genetics DNA Test, with tests for 28 separate diseases and conditions, which include Alzheimer's, diabetes, breast cancer, macular degeneration, and multiple sclerosis

Vitagene – the Health and Ancestry Report, with diet suggestions and food intolerance reports, and vitamin and supplements advice based on DNA findings

The bottom line, the DNA really tells a lot about the human body. As far as we know right now, there is so much information in a single drop of human DNA. And this trend is just evolving, so in the future, the genome study and the medical science will go more hand in hand to improve our health and provide any early diagnose, in the preventive healthcare field.