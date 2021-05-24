Visiting Saratoga Springs this Summer? Here’s What to Know

The weather is getting warmer, and the world is opening back up. Getting out of town is a great way to start the summer, and a city that should definitely be on your list of possible locations is Saratoga Springs, New York.

Saratoga Springs is a lovely resort town full of experiences perfect for summer. The town has a lively atmosphere, boutiques, tons of activities, and a fun local culture. It’s a great place to go for a short vacation or a long-term stay, with things to do for the whole family.

A Short Visit

As with any short trip, there are different considerations to make if you want to maximize your time in Saratoga Springs without spending your trip rushing or stressed. You’ll want to find the best place to stay and prioritize what activities to do and where to eat.

Hotels, Motels, AirBNBs

Saratoga Springs has many great options for short-term stays that will fit any budget. There are many things to consider when you are booking a hotel. Make sure you are getting the best experience for the best price. Look at reviews of various places along with prices. The last thing you want is to have a room that fits your budget, but that you won’t be able to relax in at the end of the day.

Also, be sure to look for perks. AirBNBs have become popular because you can have a kitchen and a little more space for the time you’re there without committing to a long-term stay. Some hotel rooms and AirBNBs also feature deals with local restaurants, spa access, and even tickets to the races.

Fine and Fun Dining

When looking for places to eat, know that Saratoga Springs has choices to fit every taste and dietary restriction. Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery is the perfect stop for a fantastic breakfast of Belgian waffles. For lunch or dinner, 15 Church Street and Druthers Brewing Company are great options. You can find a wide variety of food choices, from upscale Italian to home-cooked favorites.

A Longer Stay

A more extended stay means you have time to branch out a little when you are planning your trip. You can fit in more activities and more downtime. However, a more extended stay does come with unique considerations.

Renting in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs is a resort town, which means there are many rental options for long-term stays during the summer. You can find places that offer rentals for the entire summer.

If you enjoy your first trip, you can also consider buying a regular vacation home. This is an excellent option if you plan to make the trip a regular part of your year. You do have to consider the upkeep when you are not there. You will have to have insurance, familiarize yourself with Saratoga Springs pest control options, and figure out a plan for upkeep during Saratoga Springs’ sometimes harsh winters.

Budget-Friendly Everyday Fun

Staying long-term means more days to fill—fortunately, there’s plenty to do in Saratoga Springs. However, it also means you will be spending more money on lodging and food, so you will want to look for activities you can do on a budget.

Thankfully, Saratoga Springs has no shortage of everyday activities that are fun yet cheap. You can go on a self-guided tour of the area and take in the beautiful and historical sights. Saratoga Springs also has a mini-golf course and a bowling alley, perfect for hours of more relaxed family fun.

Top Attractions

Whether you are staying for a few days or the whole summer, there are a few things that are must-sees around Saratoga Springs.

Horse Races

The Saratoga Springs Racetrack is a big draw all summer long. During the summer, there are races five days a week. In addition to the excitement of the races themselves, keep an eye out for some of the fun fashion, including elaborate hats, you can spot at the racetrack.

Mineral Springs

There are 21 active mineral springs around Saratoga Springs, and no two of them taste the same. Some are even naturally carbonated. Scheduling tastings around the springs is a fun way to spend the day.

Saratoga Lake

Saratoga Lake has many reasons to visit. From fishing and boating to swimming and lakeside dining, there are a ton of things to do around the lake.

Have Some Summer Fun

There has been a lot of stress over the past year or so. This summer, more than ever, it is time to get outside, get out of town, and have some fun. Saratoga Springs is a great place to find fun for the whole family and have a great time forgetting the stress of everyday life.