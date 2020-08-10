Top Benefits of Recovering from Substance Abuse

If you’ve made the decision to recover from substance abuse, you’re in for a fulfilling lifelong journey. While you may know that this is the right choice, you may need more clarity when it comes to the specific benefits you should expect. Here are some of the top benefits of going to rehab for substance abuse.

You’ll Feel Better

You may not experience this benefit right away, but as your body weans itself from alcohol and other substances, you’ll likely notice that you feel better physically and mentally. You’ll experience better sleep, improved concentration during the day, and an increased ability to deal with stress without turning to harmful habits to cope. Substance abuse can sometimes lead to weight gain as well, and when you decide to detox, you may be able to better manage your weight. This can increase your confidence and give you the self-assurance you need to continue making your sobriety a priority.

Your Self Image will Change

Throughout your detox program, you’ll receive messages that will encourage you to explore your emotions and determine the reasons you started using drugs or alcohol. Through many of these exercises, you’ll learn or be reminded that you’re smart, capable, and worthy of love. Once you start to believe these things, your desire to use harmful substances is likely to change. When you let go of your fear and realize that you deserve to be successful and have the tools you need to handle stress or unfortunate situations in life, you’ll realize that you don’t have to depend on drugs and alcohol.

You’ll Make New Friends

During your recovery program, you’ll meet people who are also detoxing and making decisions that will help them make the most of their lives. Since you already have something in common with these individuals, you’ll likely form bonds with some of them. You can serve as a support system for each other and encourage each other to stay on the path to sobriety, since this will be difficult at times. Sobriety may also motivate you to engage in new activities and hobbies where you’ll get to know more people while you fill your time with something productive and worthwhile.

You’ll Restore Your Relationships

Perhaps one of the most rewarding benefits of recovery from substance abuse is restoring your relationships. This is easier said than done, but you can ask your close friends and family members to attend therapy sessions with you so you can sort out your feelings and make amends with the people you’ve wronged while you were under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Your loved ones can also serve as accountability partners for you and keep you on track so you can resist the temptation to abuse substances again. Reestablishing your connection with your parents, children, spouse, or friends can provide the motivation you need to stay sober for years to come.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to rely on these benefits at different points in your sobriety journey to keep your mind clear and remind yourself of your goals.