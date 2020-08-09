Finding a Holistic Approach to Anxiety That Really Works

Are you trying to figure out a holistic approach to anxiety? Read this article to learn more about holistic anxiety remedies that really work.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America says that anxiety disorders affect 40 million Americans over the age of 18. It’s the most prevalent mental illness and easy to treat but only about 37% of the people who suffer from the illness receive therapy or treatment for it.

There are many different types of anxiety disorders that affect American adults. Generalized anxiety disorder affects 6.8 million adults and social anxiety disorder affects 15 million adults in the United States.

If you’re one of the millions of people who suffer from one of these mental illnesses and looking for a more holistic approach to anxiety, keep reading to learn some remedies that can help you.

Get Moving

Doing regular exercise is not only great for your physical health but can bring benefits to your mental health as well. While many people like to go to a gym, doing exercise outside can add another benefit to improving your mental health.

Going out and moving your body will get your heart pumping, your blood flowing, and it can help reduce your level of anxiety. If you’re experiencing more anxiety than usual, taking the time to work off some steam can help you manage anxiety as well as any medication.

Practice Mindfulness

One of the best forms of natural anxiety relief is practicing mindfulness. Taking the time to quiet your mind and stepping away from your chaotic life for a little bit of time each day can help relieve anxiety.

One way to practice mindfulness is through meditation. Sitting in a calm space and focusing on staying present can help you stop the anxious thoughts from coming in when you feel your anxiety coming back.

Another mindfulness practice involves doing breathing exercises. Slowing down and focusing on your breathing can reduce your heart rate and the panic you may feel during an anxious episode.

Yoga is the perfect way to combine breathing exercises, meditation, and physically flexing the body to help reduce your anxiety.

Quit Bad Habits

Your anxiety can be a result of many things like your genes or how your brain developed. Certain bad habits may be making the problem worse, however.

While many people like to have a couple of drinks because they believe it can help alleviate anxiety, alcohol is not a sustainable remedy to your issues with anxiety.

Smoking is another habit some people might turn to to help them deal with their anxiety. This habit can increase anxiety in individuals over time.

If you’re an avid coffee drinker and also deal with an anxiety disorder, you may consider quitting coffee altogether. Coffee is known to increase nerves which can make your anxiety worse.

Journal Your Feelings

If you’re wondering how to get rid of anxiety, journaling is a great practice that can help you. The thing about writing that’s so helpful is how it can be an easy way to sort through your feelings. Writing can help you identify what you’re feeling, what triggers your anxiety and get all of your frustrations out on paper.

Once you’re able to express how you’re feeling, you’ll be able to manage your anxiety more easily. Writing creatively or any other form of creative endeavor is another wonderful way to express your emotions and manage your anxiety.

CBG Can Help with Your Mental Health Too

Many people who suffer from anxiety would prefer to find natural remedies to help them without the need for prescription medication. Like the popular CBD products, CBG is derived from the cannabis plant.

CBG has been used as an alternative treatment for anxiety. Finding a CBG isolate wholesale will help you start your journey with this product to treat anxiety naturally.

Improve Sleep Cycles

Not getting enough sleep is common with people who suffer from anxiety. So making sure you get proper sleep is important for managing your anxiety symptoms.

You should be aiming for six to eight hours of sleep each night. Try improving your sleep cycle by going to bed at the same time every night and avoid using electronics an hour before bed so that you can fall asleep faster. This is a simple form of anxiety relief that you can begin working on immediately.

Manage Your Time Properly

A lot of anxiety stems from having a chaotic schedule. While it may seem impossible to avoid this with important commitments like work and school, learning to manage your time can ease many of your anxieties.

The first thing you should do is get yourself a planner to organize the events of each day. This will allow you to see where you have space for another task and where you should scale back to avoid overwhelming yourself. Breaking down your day into small tasks can help you approach things with more ease.

Eat a Well Balanced Diet

Improving your diet will not only improve your physical health, it’ll improve your mental health as well. If you’re getting all the proper nutrients and vitamins, you’ll have the energy to tackle each day.

A lot of processed foods and sugars can cause your mood to fluctuate, making your anxiety worse. Cut these foods out of your diet and watch your anxiety float away.

Try Using Aromatherapy

If you’re seeking more natural remedies for anxiety, you should give aromatherapy a try. Plant oils and different scents have shown to help relax individuals in states of stress. Try different combinations of aromatherapy oils to see which works best to help manage your anxiety and stress.

Participate in Animal Therapy

Animals offer a type of love and support you can’t often find in other places. This is why dogs and other animals are often used to help people with illnesses like PTSD or depression.

An emotional support animal can help you deal with your anxiety and help reduce your stress. Simply spending some time with pets can alleviate some of your symptoms of anxiety.

A Holistic Approach to Anxiety That Can Help You

If you struggle with anxiety, you're not alone. A more holistic approach to anxiety, like some of the examples listed above, can help you manage this common mental illness.