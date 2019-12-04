Top 5 Search Engines

Don’t you love when the search engine you’re using collects your data and even tracks you when you leave the house? I didn’t think so. The top search engine, Google, is known for doing just that. We believe that privacy is important and that your data should never be collected without your consent. Below you’ll find the top five search engines but are privacy oriented.

Private Search Engine Options

Hot.com

Starting off with a bang is Hot. This is one of the top search engines that will not collect your data and allows you to freely search whatever you need. Their tagline is: “When you want Hot Search results, Hot Search it.”

If you’re looking for information on the web and you’re worried about your data being used by a third party, you will be able to easily see results on hot.com without having to worry about your privacy ever being in jeopardy.

DuckduckGo

One of the most popular privacy-oriented search engines is DuckDuckGo. This website is tried and true. The search results on this search engine are organic, unlike Google who uses curated search results. When you see advertisements on DuckDuckGo, they are in relation to what you’re searching for, not your history. This helps to respect your privacy and allows you to not have to worry about targeted ads.

Hotbot

Third on the list is a unique privacy-oriented search engine. Keep in mind, Hotbot is not a metasearch engine, so you will not receive all results blended together. It gathers results from Google, Alltheweb, Teoma, and Intomi. This is a fast way to find the exact thing you’re looking for.

Ecosia

If you’re wanting privacy in your search engine and looking to help out the planet, Ecosia is the search engine for you. Not only does it avoid tracking users, but it also will not show you sponsored advertisements.

Ecosia is great to use if you’re looking to help the environment as well. They are known for planting two trees per every hundred searches. Why not help out the planet if you’re going to search for something anyway?

WolframAlpha

Lastly, if you’re looking for a futuristic search engine that will keep your information safe and secure, consider checking out WolframAlpha. It is privately owned, making it a lot less likely to ever encounter a data breach. It’s a great alternative to Google in terms of privacy-oriented search engine.

Bottom Line

Whether or not you’re concerned about your privacy, it may be a good idea to try out one or all of the privacy-oriented search engines above. All of these options are high-quality and have unique features.

Whether you’re trying to find private information, getting answers to general inquiries, or wanting to avoid targeted ads, using privacy-oriented search engines that don’t collect your data, these search engines offer a lot of benefits to those who use them. Avoid being tracked and having your data be collected so that giant corporations can sell things to you.