Since its first release in 2001, Microsoft SharePoint has been one of the best document management tools. Microsoft has made significant changes since then for businesses to leverage the advantages of this powerful resource.

The biggest advantage of using SharePoint is that it is highly customizable and flexible, where you can integrate it to Office 365 and customize it to handle the internal documents effectively. It will make sure that all the documents are readily available to everyone and any edits do not get lost in those long email threads. Taking the help of external SharePoint consulting services is also a good option, which means that you can focus more on your work while the team will take care of all the customizations.

Let us have a look at some way by which SharePoint can help your business prosper:

Offers a Consistent User Experience – SharePoint is a part of Office 365, this means that it is closely linked to applications like Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc. This is an effective way to make sure that document and issue tracking, getting approval and signatures, review, and other important processes are streamlined.

Employees can make Intelligent Decisions – SharePoint is intelligent enough to collect essential data from multiple sources and display it in a format that is easy to understand. This helps the employees in making informed decisions.

SharePoint Complements Employee Mobility – As today’s work culture has become very dynamic and employees need to access the information on the go, SharePoint ensures that all the data is stored at a single pace, and can be accessed through laptops and mobile devices from any corner of the world.

Another advantage of SharePoint Online is that employees who are working remotely or cross-country teams can collaborate with other employees easily.

Data Security – For any organization, the security of its data and documents is as important as increasing sales. SharePoint stores all the information on your company’s intranet; this means that regular people on the internet do not have access to your content. Another vital feature that draws boundaries to limit access to content within the organization. This access can be easily limited based on roles and designations. Bonus: these levels can be customized according to the requirements.

Content for External Contributors – Any content meant for external purposes may compromise with the security of the network, but this is not the case with SharePoint. For example, if the HR needs to send out an assignment to potential employees, the candidate will be able to see the content but will have not access to the intranet. Also, he’ll need credentials to access the information, making the process even more secure.

Better Prioritizing – Handling multiple projects at a time can be a daunting task, making it difficult to prioritize things. SharePoint lets you create and manage different task lists that can be easily integrated with other Microsoft tools.

Accessible Company Information – Enterprise Search, a feature in Sharepoint, lets you give your employees access to important company information and employee details. This promotes better communication within the organization with relevant information regarding people and projects.

Effective in Managing Translations – Global companies often need documents in different languages, making it challenging to manage all the translations. SharePoint offers document library templates that help in keeping a close eye on the original document and the translated version.

Conclusion

Microsoft SharePoint is one of the best tools for handling the documentation for organizations, be it big or small. The tool delivers countless benefits, and the above-mentioned points were just the tip of the iceberg. With greater customization and integration, you can get SharePoint to work as a personalized document handling tool.