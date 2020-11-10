Tips for How to Become a Auto Accident Lawyer

Someone has to chase those ambulances. Why not you?

Auto accident lawyers can make more than $200,000 a year. They can start their own law firms and become nationally renowned. They can save thousands of people from bankruptcy and send criminals to prison.

Auto accident lawyers are incredibly important. But the road to becoming an auto accident lawyer is long.

How do you become a lawyer? Here are a few tips.

Go to School

Becoming a lawyer means a lot of studying.

You will need a four-year undergraduate degree. Try to get one in pre-law. If your school doesn’t offer pre-law, take as many similar courses as you can, like public speaking and ethics.

After college, take the Law School Admission Test. The LSAT is a multiple-choice exam that measures relevant skills. It is used to determine admission into law schools in all fifty states.

Study hard. Admission into law school is incredibly competitive. The higher your GPA and LSAT scores are, the better your chances are at getting into a top school.

Law school takes three years of study. You will learn general topics like constitutional law in your first year.

Your second and third years are for elective courses. This is when you can start learning about auto accident law.

Pass the Bar and MPRE

You need to pass the bar exam in order to become a licensed attorney. The bar exam combines multiple-choice and essay questions, testing you on your knowledge of the law and your analytical abilities.

After the bar, you will need to pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam. The MPRE is a multiple-choice exam that measures your understanding of professional conduct. Lawyers must be ethical, and lawyers who act improperly can have their licenses revoked.

The bar and MPRE are very difficult. Study for both exams every day in the months leading up to them. Reach out to a firm when you need help, and they may offer to tutor you.

Build Experience

You can build experience in personal injury law early on. Many law firms offer summer associate programs to law students. Others offer internships during the school year.

Get some experience shadowing medical and insurance professionals. Doctors determine injuries after an accident, while insurance professionals determine claims and financial damages. Understand their terminology and procedures.

Make Connections

Lawyers often give each other cases. They also refer to paralegals and other assistants to each other. Make as many connections as you can.

Connect with doctors, insurance professionals, and other experts. You never know when you need to call an expert witness.

Talk to car manufacturers and auto technicians. They can advise you about recalls and defective parts. They can give you quotes on repairs that you can use against insurers.

How Do You Become a Lawyer? Work Hard

How do you become a lawyer? Go to school and do well in your classes. Study for your exams.

Get experience in personal injury cases. Learn from experts in the medical, insurance, and automobile fields. Make connections wherever you can.

Engage yourself, and you will become a great lawyer. Read more about legal career paths on our blog.