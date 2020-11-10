5 Sports Ranked From Easiest To Hardest To Bet On

It would be more than hard for anyone to deny the fact that sports gambling hasn’t changed over the years. And, this is not just because of COVID either. Sure, COVID greatly changed the industry and the entire process, but it was probably the Internet that’s had the biggest impact over the years. In fact, the Internet opened the doors to making sports betting legal in a lot of states. That being said, sports betting is by no means easy. If it was everyone would be doing it and reaping the benefits. Here is a list of the hardest sports to bet on, ranked from easiest to hardest.

Football

Football is without a doubt one of the most-watched sports in the world. It’s also one of the sports that draw in the most punters. Despite what many might believe, it’s also one of the easiest sports to bet on. And, you know why this is? This is because underdogs rarely upset the big teams. This makes picking the winner of most games as easy as choosing the team with the better ranking.

Basketball

One could easily say that the NBA has made betting a bit easier. And, this is all because of the creation of what are known as super teams. Super teams are teams that consist of several of the best players in the world. Unlike other sports, basketball is one sport where one or two players can make all the difference in the world. All a team needs are one of two good players and they’ll be able to run rampant over any lesser team.

Combat Sports

Anyone that’s been placing bets with quality sites like dominoqq already knows that combat sports have come an incredibly long way. Heck, many people might not know it, but just a few years ago, MMA was deemed illegal in several states. That changed and so did the gambling platform. Both boxing and mixed martial arts, which are two of the most popular combat sports, have made sports betting much more profitable for many. This is because of the simplicity. There are only three outcomes, 1 fighter wins, the other wins or the match ends in a draw. While there are other bets that gamblers can make today, the three potential outcomes make betting on the overall outcome all that much easier.

Tennis

Just like a lot of the other sports, tennis is one that is dominated by star power. What does this mean? It means you have one player that is heads above the other players. Along with this, it is very rare for an underdog to beat someone that is ranked. This might make earning a profit a bit harder, but it makes the overall sport more consistent.

Baseball

Baseball is one of the hardest sports in the world to successfully bet on. And, this is because of the unpredictability. Just because a team has their best pitched at the mound, there is no guarantee that the game will play out in favor of the team with the better players. This is just one of the many things that makes this sport much harder to successfully bet on.