When building large-scale public facilities like libraries, schools, or multi-purpose office buildings, there are several things that you need to take into consideration such as public safety, security, hygiene, location, public need, and essential amenities.

In this article, we will outline some of the most important things to consider when building large-scale public facilities.

The Community Matters

When you first embark on an ambitious project to build a large-scale public facility, you need to consider the needs of the community. This is where extensive market research comes into play, what does the community need? How will this facility benefit the needs of the community?

Involving the local community in the planning process is essential, you need to understand what they want before you can plan and build a viable public facility that members of the public will appreciate and use.

Here are some vital tips:

Identify the most important issues in the community

When you identify the most important issues in the community, it facilitates the process of coming up with a solution to those issues. Problem-solving is the key to building a public facility that is valued and appreciated.

Create Detailed Surveys

Create detailed surveys for homeowners, tenants, and for people that work in the community.

Conduct Extensive Research

Make a conscious effort to conduct extensive research on the things that are most needed in the community by surveying the facilities and services that already exist.

Planning Permission

If you don’t already have planning permission, you need to get this. In most cities, planning permission can take months or even years therefore, it is vital that you seek and acquire planning permission well in advance.

Highly-skilled Workforce

Once you have your planning permission and you are ready to begin the construction process, you need a stellar workforce to bring your vision from ideation to reality. Architects, surveyors, builders, civil engineers, planners, laborers, and much more.

Extensive Safety Checks

Once the facility is complete, you need to carry out extensive safety checks to ensure that the building is safe to meet official public facility standards.

Public Liability Insurance

Public liability insurance is crucial, when members of the public use a public space, it is essential that you sign up for comprehensive public liability insurance just in case a member of the public experiences a minor or major injury. There are various types of public liability insurance and some policies do not meet government standards for large-scale public facilities therefore, make sure that the policy you sign up for is the right one.

Facilities and Amenities

Think carefully about the facilities and amenities that exist within the public facility. For example, hygiene facilities, wireless Internet, security cameras, customer service, and support. There are many things to think about when it comes to facilities and amenities.

Distributed Antenna Systems(DAS) for example, are important for a number of reasons. Firstly, they ensure public safety and they boost broadband coverage, and enhance the reliability of the wireless signal. This is vital for wireless security systems and public safety because they enhance radio coverage for first responders such as Fire, Police, and EMS.

Specialist electrical firms usually handle the installation of Distributed Antenna Systems. If your public facility is in Utah for example, you would search for a DAS Utah company that will provide you with installation services and consultation.

Security

Security is an essential factor, there are various methods you could adopt to reinforce the security of the building. Firstly, hiring skilled security personnel to man the building is crucial. High-level security personnel who are trained to work as a solid team to secure the building. In conjunction with security personnel, in-built security systems such as smart security and comprehensive closed-circuit television (CCTV) are viable options for high-level, effective security for a large-scale public facility.

Public Safety

Public safety is key, once you have extensive security in place, consider general public safety. For example, the type of flooring you choose to install is a public safety issue. You need to make sure that every aspect of the facility meets the safety needs of the public.

Facilities for People with Disabilities

When building a large-scale public facility, you need to pay attention to the needs of all community members, this includes people with disabilities. Hygiene facilities should include easy access features, entrance and exit plus walkways should also take the needs of people with disabilities into consideration.

Features such as Braille signs and staff members that are able to communicate with both deaf and blind people. There are many things to consider when it comes to catering to the needs of community members with disabilities, and it is essential that you enlist the services of an expert consultant to provide you with all the necessary information regarding facilities for people with disabilities.

Parents and Children

If you are building a library for example or a facility that is designed for families in the community, think about fulfilling the needs of parents and children. For example, facilities for breastfeeding mothers, changing rooms, safe play areas for children, and dedicated workstations for parents who work from home. The safety needs of parents and children should be taken into consideration to ensure that all or some of their needs are adequately met.

In conclusion, building and planning a large-scale public facility is never going to be easy; however, the key lies in identifying solutions to community problems and solving them in building a facility that meets the specific needs of community members.

Extensive research is required, surveying the community and understanding their needs is a vital part of the process. Considering public safety, insurance, amenities, facilities, and security are all vital pieces of the puzzle that should not be neglected. All aspects of the planning process, the construction, and the day-to-day running of the facility itself should fall in line with government standards and regulations.

Hiring skilled security personnel, customer service staff, hygiene operatives, planners, surveyors, construction workers, in-house medical staff, architects, and public facility consultants are all essential in planning, building, completing, and operating a large-scale public facility.