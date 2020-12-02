The Many Benefits Of Filtered Water

Water is the most essential resource known to man. The source of all life, it can be found in every single organ, tissue, and cell in your body, comprising around 60% of the average adult’s entire body weight.

Experts recommend that we drink around two liters of water every day, and we also rely on water to keep ourselves clean, as well as for cleaning our plates and dishes, preparing certain recipes to share with our families, and so on.

However, not all water is equal. In many cases, municipal or well water supplies can be contaminated with all kinds of chemicals, toxins, and undesirable ingredients, leading to an increasing number of Americans turning to filtered water as a safer, healthier alternative.

Filtered water can offer a lot of benefits, and if you’re hesitating about setting up a filter and getting started with cleaner water in your own home, here are just some of the many advantages a pure water source can provide.

Removing Impurities

Obviously, one of the main benefits of setting up your own home water filter and drinking filtered water each day is the fact it will provide you with much cleaner, purer water overall. All kinds of contaminants and impurities can make their way into your tap water, from chlorine and heavy metals to pathogens and more.

Water filters are specially designed to remove the unwanted elements and ingredients out of your water while preserving the healthy minerals like calcium and magnesium that are essential for general well-being and play a part in various bodily processes too.

Cost-Effective

Many Americans opt for bottled water instead of drinking directly from the tap, and this can be one way to get filtered water in your home and enjoy its advantages. However, the costs of buying bottled water can really start to add up over time.

Having a filter works out much cheaper in the long run, cleaning and clearing all of your tap water of impurities and letting you simply turn on the faucet and pour yourself a drink at any time, without any issues. Plus, with a home filter system, you never need to worry about running out of filtered water.

Eco-Friendly

Having a water filter system fitted in your home isn’t just healthier for you and your family, it’s better for the environment too! Bottled water is a serious source of waste and pollution, and even though many plastic bottles can be recycled nowadays, a lot of them make their way to landfills or dumps, taking years and years to gradually break down.

Huge amounts of water and energy also get used up and wasted when producing those bottles too, but with a home filter system, you won’t need to worry about buying one-use bottles anymore and can simply turn to your faucets whenever you need a drink.

Better Smell and Taste

Not only is filtered water better for your general health and much safer to drink overall, but it’s also much more pleasant to drink too, with a better taste and more pleasant aroma than unfiltered alternatives.

Some tap water that is rich in chlorine can have a nasty, chemical smell and strange flavor, while well water can sometimes by cloudy or unclear, with a strange taste due to the silt and contaminants that can affect the source. Filtered water gives you the best taste and the finest nutritional value too.

Easy to Maintain

Some people worry about setting up a water filter in their home, fearing that the initial installation might be costly or confusing, or worrying that their filter will need lots of regular maintenance. However, as long as you buy from a trusted brand, water filters are usually very low-maintenance on the whole.

With most of them, all you’ll need to do is change out the filters every now and then, and the rest of the time, you can simply sit back and relax, letting the filter do its job, providing you with a reliable, ever-present source of high quality water, right there in your home.

Conclusion

Municipal water and well water isn’t exactly dangerous, but it can have a bad taste, an unpleasant aroma, or contain contaminants that you’d prefer to avoid. Filtered water is far superior in every aspect, tasting better, smelling more agreeable, being healthier for your body, and being better for the environment too. If you want to start enjoying healthier water every day, it might be time to consider setting up your very own home water filter system.