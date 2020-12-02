6 Tips for Choosing a Great Domain Name

Names have power – and domain names are not an exception. Selecting a domain name is one of the most crucial steps when establishing your business or brand. A good domain name will not only make your brand identifiable but will also make you look more professional. In addition, it will enhance your search engine ranking and attract more traffic to your site.

Here are some tips for selecting and registering the right domain name:

1. Use the .com extension

When choosing a URL, you have the option of using a wide range of domain extensions including .org, .net, .biz., .edu, and .co. However, most web users still type ‘.com’ by default in the browser bar when looking for a site. Therefore, it would be advisable to stick to the .com extension which is familiar and easy to remember. If the .com for your domain name is taken, you could either choose a different name or contact the current owner to find out if they are willing to sell. If all else fails, use the next best domain extension.

2. Choose a brandable name

Your domain name represents your business or brand. It is how visitors will find, recall, and share your brand on the internet. A brandable domain name has a ring to it, is not difficult to memorize, and is fun to say out loud. Yahoo, Google, Bing, Uber, and Twitter are some of the most recognizable names in the world today. Besides making up your own catchy words, you could also consider using a Domain Buy Service like Saw.com. Their expert sales consultants will help you find a domain name that creates trust, grabs attention, and positions you as an authority in your industry.

3. Keep it short and simple

To make your domain memorable, be sure to keep it short and simple. As a general rule of thumb, your URL should not exceed 15 characters (including the extension). Do not use underscores, hyphens, or any other kind of punctuation that could confuse users. In addition, you should avoid using numbers. For example, Mums4Peace.com can easily be confused with MumsforPeace.com. Finally, avoid misspellings since they could make your site appear suspicious.

4. Use relevant keywords

Using keywords will help enhance the search engine ranking of your site. Therefore, if your site is about dogs, it would be advisable to include the word ‘dog’ in the URL. If the site is about children, you might want to include the keyword ‘kids’. This will make it easier for people to find your site, thus attracting more traffic. You can find an ideal keyword using tools like Keywordtool.io and Google Keyword Planner.

5. Check is the domain is trademarked or used elsewhere

A great domain name should be distinctive and not easily confused with the name of another brand or site. Before registering any domain name, first, do some research to find out if the name is being used elsewhere. Check Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms to find out if the name already exists. In addition, visit a site like Justia Trademarks to find out whether the name is trademarked. Using a name that is already trademarked could result in serious legal problems.

6. Think long-term

Your domain name will define your brand or business for years to come. If you decide to change it later, it will cost you SEO rankings, branding, and money. Therefore, before selecting a domain name, think long-term. If there is a possibility that you might expand to other products or services in the future, then be sure to select a domain name that is all-encompassing.

Charles Mburugu is a HubSpot-certified content writer/marketer for B2B, B2C, and SaaS companies. He has worked with brands such as GetResponse, Neil Patel, Shopify, 99 Designs, Oberlo, Salesforce, and Condor. Check out his portfolio and connect on LinkedIn.