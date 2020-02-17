The Costs of Mountain Bikes Drop at Certain Times and Great Sales Abound!

If someone enjoys mountain bikes for pleasure or uses one to run chores or within their jobs as a courier, mountain bikes can now be purchased on sale sometimes at a fraction of the cost. The typical mountain bike can run thousands of dollars and some individuals just can’t afford these. However, sales now abound and in certain seasons there are more sales than in other seasons. Selecting when to purchase a bike can save a lot of money! Mountain bikes are basically designed for off-road biking but do lend themselves to any type of rough terrain and “off product” usage, where consumers find their own reasons to prefer these bikes. The bikes are sturdier, with fatter tires, better braking ability, and overall greater agility. They climb hills faster and descend hilly areas more quickly. They swivel quickly and don’t tip over easily. They can last for many years, but the price can be prohibitive for some individuals, so waiting for a good mountain bike sale is an avenue many individuals are choosing. The choice of mountain bike is also important in price too and the availability of sales as there are many types and many uses of each style.

Prices of a quality bike can start from a few thousand and go upwards towards five figures in price. Wise consumers wait for the best time to purchase and shop around for the best style they can afford. Since new and better bike styles are always being produced, most bike shops will have “semi-annual” sales depending upon their location and will offer many lucrative discounts at this time. It’s important to ensure that enough shopping around is done to find the best price available on any style of bike. While sales on bikes can be slow from October to April in colder climates, prices can remain virtually the same in warmer climates. Individuals simply bike all year round in the warmer climates and purchasing a bike during the colder months in a colder climate can lead to more savings. In addition, huge bike shops with a lot of inventory, also do tend to put more items on sale more times during any year in order to clear out their older inventory.

A list of bike shops and the checking of many shops before purchase will lead to a better overall deal on a mountain bike no matter what style is chosen. Consumers who are open to options in bikes are also more likely to score a great deal as some models are not as popular as others. Keeping an open mind in the choice of style also leads to a greater amount of savings. This is a thriving industry and so many new models come down the pike each year. Shops generally try to turn over the inventory as soon as possible as a result. The longer a style of the bike sits in a shop, the more outdated it becomes, so quick turnaround is important to shop owners. Some consumers even turn to online bike sales which do require assembly, but if someone is capable of some assembly of their own bike from parts, they can save a great deal of money. Research is needed here for this type of purchase but there are websites online that regularly list bike sales of all types either weekly or monthly and are updated with the latest models also. A great selection of mountain bikes for sale do exist both offline and online!

Comfort always take precedence, however, as bikes of all types, especially mountain bikes, are meant to be ridden. While the price is a concern, individuals must feel comfortable and safe on their bikes, or the bike will just sit unused in a garage or other storage space. Bouncing around on a bike with poor seating, or a bike with poor braking is not a vastly enjoyable experience. Since mountain bikes especially are meant for rugged terrain, then bouncing up and down and screeching to a halt are not something individuals should settle for. There are guides to research in seating and performance. The slope of the handles and the size of the tires must be considered, and of course, overall safety needs to be reviewed.

Before purchase, it is wise to speak with others that own the same model or look up reviews if purchasing online. It is also possible to ask for a test drive if purchasing from a shop, much like is done when purchasing a car. Overall, the most enjoyable experiences happen on a mountain bike that suits a consumer’s body and needs. Getting a great price from a sale on the mountain bike of choice makes a purchase even a better experience!