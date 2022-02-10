Spring Wardrobe Staples You Should Never Miss (Ladies)

If you are like so many women out there, you’ve probably hit the rocks at some point when choosing what to wear for springtime. More often than not, it doesn’t happen because your wardrobe is in jeopardy, but rather because you didn’t pay attention to the basics while transitioning from winter to spring. Remember, the weather can be somewhat unpredictable in spring, where plenty of sunshine and afternoon storms could happen in the same week.

Well, it is never all doom and gloom – there are always a few last-minute hacks to try so you can keep up with the trends, right? Anyone can agree to that, but it is best to approach each season prepared if you care about your style, comfort, health, and appropriateness. With this being said, here are a few wardrobe staples for springtime you should never overlook when shopping for clothing.

1. Sneakers

From flats to loafers, wedges, ankle boots, mules, and sandals, it is best to approach spring with several footwear options in your closet. However, there’s one type of shoe you don’t want to lack in your wardrobe as winter comes to a close. Anyone who guessed right would have sneakers in mind!

The best thing about sneakers these days is that you can get them in a wide range of designs, shapes, and styles. Besides their popularity, these skateboarder-inspired shoes are also quite versatile and can be paired with just about any outfit. One or a few pairs of stylish distressed sneakers from Golden Goose can help you experiment with casual wear and streetwear wide throughout spring and afterward.

2. Jeans

Spring is perhaps the best time of the year to wear jeans. The best thing about denim is that it never goes out of style and will always keep you looking fashionable as long as you don’t overdo it. Before springtime, make sure your wardrobe has a few pairs of jeans, preferably relaxed denim and straight-legs and high-waisted versions. If you know how to wash jeans the right way, let nothing stop you from getting one or two pairs of white jeans alongside light and dark blue.

3. Tank Tops

Nothing beats the comfort of stepping out in a light, sexy, tank top on a warm and slightly sunny day. Most women tend to feel sexy when they slightly reveal their skin from the torso, and there’s no better way to achieve this than through a quality tank top. To vary your style a little bit, you can consider a sleeveless t-shirt once in a while, which pairs greatly with jeans and sneakers.

4. A Maxi/Midi Dress

Midi and maxi dresses are a great way to achieve a stylish look in spring. They come in handy in a range of different scenarios, from relaxing in the house to strolling down at the beach or attending a date night. And that’s not all, especially floral print dresses, spring dresses are quite versatile and can be paired with just about any kind of footwear, from sandals to sneakers, loafers, and high-heels.

Lace and vintage floral dresses have been mentioned among the several ways ladies can add alternative style to your wardrobe in a past publication by Pablo Luna. Finally, adding a denim jacket or fancy coat will complete your stylish look with minimal effort.

To sum it up, don’t forget to have one or a few neutral-colored handbags in your closet for a stylish, complete look. Totes and cross-body bags specifically come highly recommended for a fashionable look during springtime!