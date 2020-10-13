5 Fashion Trends in 2020 Worth Knowing About

Since 2020 has been a challenging year in so many ways, you may not be focusing much attention on fashion trends. While this is understandable, if you’re in the market for some new clothes or outfits and don’t know where to turn, there are several clothing styles that are especially popular right now.

Whether you’re working from home or have gone back to the office or school, here are five fashion trends of which you should be aware if you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe or take on a whole new style:

1. Jackets with Removable Faux Fur

As fall nears and temperatures begin to drop, jackets with faux fur lining the collar or hood are not only a fashion trend for 2020 but they’ll also help to keep you warm and cozy throughout the season. And for the days when you don’t want the extra warmth, look for pieces that feature removable faux fur linings. For instance, a denim jacket featuring a removable faux fur is ideal to wear while working in your home office, running errands, or grabbing a pumpkin spice latte with a friend on a coffee shop patio (socially distanced, of course).

2. Garters

Although garters have traditionally been part of a bride’s wedding ensemble, this is no longer the case. In fact, garters are considered a trendy and progressive article of clothing that can be worn every day. As a bonus, if you’ve been stuck at home for months, wearing fun and sexy garter underneath your at-home work outfit will add some much-needed zing to your day.

3. Fuzzy Shoes

According to Cosmopolitan, fuzzy shoes are definitely on point for fall and winter. For example, mules or clogs lined with super soft and warm shearling will keep your tootsies warm both inside the house and while you’re out and about. As you shop for these comfy shoes, keep an eye out for styles that include a removable liner. This way, if you get mud on them while raking leaves or they get soaked during a walk in an autumn rainstorm, you can toss the fuzzy liners in the washing machine or hand wash them in the bathroom sink.

4. Argyle Everything

The preppy look is coming back into vogue, with current fashion trends like garments that feature an argyle pattern. You can’t go wrong on a crisp fall day with an argyle sweater, and you can also find jackets with an argyle accent, along with scarves and socks. Instead of the fussier small argyle pattern that was popular in the 1980s, many articles of clothing now feature one large argyle on the front of a sweater or top.

5. Lilac and Butter Yellow

While the cooler weather often inspires clothing in deep jewel tones, fashion trends for 2020 involve more spring-like colors. Lilac and butter yellow are especially on point right now, with everything from lilac cardigans, blouses, and pants to beautiful and cheerful yellow jackets, T-shirts, and shoes. You can either add a touch of color to your outfit with one lilac or butter yellow item or go for a monochromatic look with a light purple or yellow top, cotton or linen pants, and a light jacket.

Say Good Riddance to 2020 with Fun Fashion Trends

It’s safe to say no one will want to relive 2020, but that doesn’t mean you have to finish out the year in sweatpants and an old T-shirt. By adopting any or all of these current trends, you can try out a new look or update your current wardrobe with some fun and fashionable additions.