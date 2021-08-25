Add a Bit of Alternative Style to your Wardrobe

Ever thought of spicing up your wardrobe by adding a little bit of alternative style to it? Celebrities such as Rihanna, Kanye West, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith, and Christina Ricci often rock alternative fashion trends on and off the red carpet.

What is Alternative Fashion?

Alternative fashion is about breaking the rules. It is fashion that usually differs from mainstream fashion trends.

Alternative fashion trends, which emerged in the 90s, continue to make an appearance in fashion nowadays. Trends include gothic, steampunk, grunge, emo, skater, scene, and hipster.

Alternative Fashion Trends

Gothic

Known for its dark and mysterious features, gothic fashion includes dark makeup, dyed black hair, and black chokers. Over the years different types of goth styles emerged with classic goth as the basis.

Pastel goth is about pastel hair and creepy accessories. Health goth encompasses goth style in sportswear. Cybergoth includes a typical goth outfit consisting of a PVC dress, neon accessories, fishnet stockings, and platform boots.

Ghetto goth, popularized by Rihanna, adds dark red and dark makeup with long gothic gowns. Nu Goth is more modern and the most current style. It consists of classic goth but also some grunge, hipster, and Japanese fashion influences.

Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Katy Perry are some of the celebrities who have recently brought the glam goth look to the red carpet. Glam goth combines old glamour and avant-garde looks with classic goth.

Steampunk

This alternative fashion trend combines Victorian fashion and romance with modern elements. A typical outfit is a brown leather corset over a frilly white shirt. Petticoats under long skirts, top hats, and military-inspired garments are part of the look. Accessories include tech gizmos, clockwork details, steampunk goggles, and brown leather or knee-high lace-up boots.

Emo

A punkier version of goth, emo became popular in the mid-2000s. Emo outfits were mostly black clothes, cheap band t-shirts, skinny jeans, and studded belts. Choppy hair was typically dyed black with long bangs covering one eye. Today the emo look is combined with modern styles.

Scene

Scene kids’ style is a more colorful version of Emo with a bit of indie, hip-hop, punk, and rave styles, thrown in. Bright clashing colors, cartoon print hoodies, tiaras, and bows typified the look.

Skater

A more toned-down scene look, skate punk includes wife beaters, plain hoodies, tapered jeans, and combat boots. The modern female skater look is a white shirt, beanie, Converse/Vans, and distressed jeans.

Soft grunge

Soft grunge combines pastels with hardcore elements and piercings. Pulling together the grunge look of the 90s with some pastel gothic, soft grunge is very popular with modern-day teenagers.

Hipster

Enter the man bun, long beard, and flannel lumberjack shirts. Skinny jeans, hoodies, scarves, thick glasses, and messenger bags complete the look. For females, the look includes vintage floral or lace dresses.

Last Words

So, what do you think of adding some alternative trends to your fashion style? Whether you choose hipster, skater or goth clothing styles is up to you. There is certainly a wide variety of alternative fashion out there. Don’t forget to throw in a bodysuit for extra on-trend glam.