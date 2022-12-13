Sleep Studies Covered by Medicare and Related Information

Sleep studies are a type of diagnostic test that can help identify and monitor sleep disorders. There are several sleep studies, each with its benefits depending on the patient’s specific needs.

However, if you are a medicare beneficiary and have trouble sleeping and want to seek treatment for it, there are a variety of sleep studies covered under the medical insurance scheme.

You can opt for a Medicare-covered sleep study without spending a single penny and receiving the proper treatment. Doctors can treat some disorders under these studies: snoring, central and obstructive sleep apnea, bruxism, narcolepsy, insomnia, parasomnia, and restless legs syndrome.

But what other things should you know about sleep studies covered under medicare services? Find out in this article.

When is a sleep study necessary?

Sleep studies effectively diagnose or monitor sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). OSA is a condition in which your throat and airway become blocked or narrowed during sleep, obstructing your breathing and making it difficult for you to get enough oxygen into your body.

People with this problem snore loudly yet remain unaware that they have trouble breathing while asleep. If you have OSA and don’t get treatment, it can lead to other health problems like high blood pressure and heart disease over time.

Types of studies conducted by a sleep doctor

These are some sleep studies conducted by doctors at medical centers covered by Medicare.

Polysomnography with CPAP titration

It includes placement of surface electrodes with interpretation within 48 hours after completion of a study by a qualified professional (an initial 30 minutes/for each patient plus 30 minutes/per patient each additional hour).

Polysomnography without CPAP titration

It includes placement of surface electrodes with interpretation within 48 hours after completion of a study by a qualified professional (an initial 30 minutes/for each patient plus 20 minutes/per patient each additional hour).

Multiple channel electroencephalogram

It combines ECG + EEG + EMG with interpretation within 48 hours after completion of a study by a qualified professional (initial 30 minutes/each patient plus 20 minutes/per patient each additional hour).

Polysomnography

It involves one channel ECG + one channel EEG measurements+diagnostic tests where required and interpreted within 24 hours from the conclusion of the trial.

What are some approved assessment tools?

STOP-BANG

The STOP-Bang Questionnaire is the only validated tool used in the STOP-Bang Model. It effectively identifies people who are likely to develop OSA and should receive polysomnography (PSG) testing and those who do not need PSG testing.

Berlin Questionnaire

The Berlin Questionnaire is a screening tool designed to identify people at increased risk of sleep apnea. It consists of three questionnaires: one each covering risk factors (would I lifestyle), symptoms, and medical history.

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

If you think you or your partner might be suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness, you can assess yourself using a simple, self-administered test called the Epworth Sleepiness Scale.

It is a simple and easy-to-use measure of daytime sleepiness and involves a questionnaire in which potential sleep apnea sufferers rate their tendencies to fall asleep in different situations.

Based on this score, you will know whether you should discuss with your doctor possible sleep apnea treatment options such as CPAP therapy or surgery (which may include tonsillectomy).

You can benefit from these services under a Medicare-covered sleep study without paying any money from your pocket. Sleep disorders are a serious problem and can affect your life in many ways. Attending a quality sleeping medical clinic ensures that you get the treatment required.