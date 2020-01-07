Simple Tips and Tricks to Maximize Your Trade Show Return on Investment

So, imagine this. You are done with the best trade show of your career. That is because on the surface everything went very well and swimmingly and everything seems to be perfect without any problems or issues. In fact, because of your trade show, the companies’ market reach has increased by an enormous ratio and apart from that, you have gained a lot of new audiences as well. Now, after a while, you get an email from your manager who is also your boss, and he actually wants to know how did your organized trade show which his company-sponsored and paid for went? Now, this is the part where it gets very tricky and complicated, and that is because you cannot just reply to your boss by stating that the trade show went well. This is definitely not a professional answer and your boss will not be very happy with you after seeing this unprofessional reply. What your boss wants is some hard data and proofs with the help of which he will analyze whether your trade show went swimmingly or not.

Now, what you actually need to do is to show or to prove it any other way, you need to make hem believe that their company has benefited a lot by investing in the trade show, and the only way to do that is by providing them with the trade show Return on Investment. What they want to know is how much money did they make by investing in your show, how much more audience has their company gained from your trade and most importantly they want to know that how has your trade show helped the company to succeed as a whole. As it is very obvious that we are supposed to calculate the return over interest. Which is actually, the amount you have earned by investing your capital in the Trade Show. So, by that sense, the simplest formula for extracting Trade Show ROI (Return on Investment) is difference of profit and expenses over the whole expenses. So, this formula might seem very simple, basic and self-explanatory to you but let me tell you it’s not that easy. This is mainly because of the undeniable fact that these numerals are very hard to get, and there is no way you are getting these numbers right away or just in one sitting. To determine the total profit, you have generated in your trade show, you will have to complete a full sales cycle before you will be able to get that value.

Now, just for your ease, I have made a small but comprehensive list of easy and simple ways by which you can definitely bring up your trade show return on interest.

1.) Always Make Sure That Your Company Booth Very Different from Every Other Booth Present There

Now, this piece of advice may seem very obvious, basic and self-explanatory to you, bet let me assure you that this is the most important advice you can take away from this passage, and people tend to forget about this advice as well. The only reason why people will enter your booth is when you will make your booth stand out. But even when people enter your booth the work is not over yet, remember you need to convert these visitors into potential customers. Only then your companies’ potential market and the audience will increase.

Here are a few ways that will help you make your booth stand out

To get the professional help you can hire people from various trade show booth design company, they offer professional help and provide you with talented people who will design how your booth will look in front of the visitors and will make sure that your booth stands out.

One of the most important aspects which people tend to forget, or not pay enough attention to is to make your flyers, posters, and pamphlet creative and unique, your prospects should have a clear idea of what products and services your company is offering and why is it so important them.

2.) Always Try to Make Sure That You Make Use of Every Media Coverage Company Present There

Usually, the main source of gaining a new audience is by inviting people to your booth, but if you are lucky and the event is more mainstream, maybe more news outlets, channels, bloggers and writers will be there too. This can increase your audience engagement if you utilize these recourses efficiently and carefully.

The news outlets and channels are a way for the different companies to reach a greater audience and increase their market, but it is very essential to keep this in mind as well that there are going to be tens if not hundreds of booths on the event. So, to get the most out of these events and get the most media coverage you will have to stand out from the other booths and show that you are worthy of their attention.

Here are a few ways to make the most out of Media coverage at the event:

When you have a comprehensive list of all of these media covering agencies now it is time to let them know about your product, services and your company as a whole. It is better to write them an email at least twenty-five days before the event in which you are going to explain them heat your product is about, what kind of services you offer, tell about your company as a whole and make sure that you make yourself and your company stand out from the other companies.

Try to get your hands on the list of all the media agencies, news channels, writers, bloggers and other media agencies who will be covering this year’s event. If you can’t get your hands on a list like that, try looking up the names of media covering agencies who covered the event in the previous years. There is a high chance that these news outlets, writers and bloggers will be visiting and covering the event this year as well.

So, now that you know almost every trick to max out your ROI. You should start working on your new show immediately.