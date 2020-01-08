How to Find a Job that Allows You to Work Remotely

These days, it’s so common to hear about people working remotely. Even in large companies, you may find positions where you get to work from home at least part of the time. But the hard part is actually finding such a job.

But in this post, we’re going to cover a few things you can do to find a remote working position of your dreams.

Consider your industry

If you’re just starting out in the workforce, you have the opportunity to choose a field where remote working is a strong possibility. There are many jobs that are naturally aligned with working from home, but you’re going to want to avoid any positions that require in-person communication.

So, you’ll want to avoid industries like hospitality or retail. Graphic design and certain tech jobs lend themselves well to remote work. And you may also find call center jobs where you can work from home.

Consider freelancing

If you’re already in the workforce and aren’t in a position to work from home, you may want to consider a freelancing side-gig. This can help you build a portfolio in a field where you can work remotely. And once you have a good portfolio, you may be able to apply for jobs within that field.

You may be able to freelance remotely as a virtual assistant, writer, graphic designer, computer programmer or any number of jobs. To figure out what you may be able to do, browse listings on a site like Upwork to see if anything may suit your skillset.

Ask your boss

If you’re already working in a position that can easily be done from home, you may be able to convince your boss that it’s a good idea. Naturally, you’ll need to be in good standing with your boss already. And you should also expect a trial period to prove yourself — in the event your boss says yes. You may think it sounds like a longshot, but there are some studies that show that productivity may improve when workers make the switch to remote work. And, in a way, it makes sense. Without the distractions and chatter in the office, you have the opportunity to get more work done. That is, if you don’t let that pile of laundry in the corner distract you.

If your boss says no, which is always a possibility, it’s a good time to reconsider your position. It’s important to know when to look for a new job.

If you do get the opportunity to work from home, there are some pitfalls you should know about. First, you’ll need to become an expert at time management. Next, you’ll need to learn to avoid things that will hinder your productivity. For example, you’ll need to learn to stay away from alcohol, drugs and even standard distractions like television.

Lastly, to be able to succeed as a remote worker, you need to have the willpower and self-drive to handle your work – and handle it well. You have to remember that you won’t have your boss or supervisor looking over your shoulder, and it may be easy for you to succumb to less productive tasks and distractions like social media, online shopping, or housework. If you can keep yourself focused, remote working will work out for you!

Working remotely sounds like a dream to most people who work in an office environment, but it’s probably closer to reality than you think. There are many jobs out there where you can work from home (or anywhere else in the world). You just need to look for the right type of job with an employer who is open to hiring a remote team.