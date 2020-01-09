4 Important Things to Know Before Growing Cannabis

A lot of people have started to grow weed on their own for medical and recreational purposes. Growing your own weed can be a fun activity. From planting the seeds to cutting the sprouts yourself, the process gives you a certain kind of satisfaction. If you are also thinking of growing your own weed, do not just walk into it. There are certain things you need to keep in mind before you plant your seeds. Once you have put the seeds in the ground, the weed will require a good amount of attention from you. In this article, I have mentioned a few things that you must read before you decide to grow weed:

Learn the Basics First

The first thing you need to do is get yourself familiar with the basics of cannabis. It does not mean that you have to become an expert. All you need to do is to conduct a small research and learn about the fundamentals of growing weed. Understand the lifecycle of the plant and what changes happen throughout the cycle. You also need to understand what nutrients your plants will require and how can you make sure it is getting all of them. Once you have the understanding of basic things, you will be able to harvest much better cannabis.

Pick the Right Spot

Picking the right space for growing your weed is also another thing that you should not take lightly. Most of the people grow their weed outside, but some prefer to grow it inside their homes as well. Some people live in areas where weed can get damaged easily by the effects of weather. That is why they choose to grow it inside. You also need to asses if you can grow it outside without any severe weather interruptions. Otherwise, you can always grow it inside with the help of artificial lights and a fan.

Do Not Forget To Cure Your Weed

Curing weed is an important part of the entire process. Once your weed is fully grown, and you have harvested the buds, the next thing you need to do is cure it. Curing is a process in which you are basically drying your weed to store it for a longer time. Once the buds have been cured, they stay potent for long, and the flavor does not go away easily. This will also help you in getting rid of the extra starch and sugar than fresh weed buds have. Once the starch is gone, the smoke will taste even better.

Understand The Signs of Plant’s Poor Health

A good cannabis grower can always see the signs of nutrition deficiency and pest infestation in his weed plant. Cannabis requires a certain amount of light and water in order to grow properly. If these requirements are not met, they can lose their nutrients and can take a bad shape. It will lose its potency as well. But if you spot these signs early on you will be able to avoid it. So, do a bit of research and get yourself familiar with the plant’s nutrition deficiency.