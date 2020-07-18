SEO Tips for Your Small, Large, or Local Business

No matter how large or small your business, it’s important that you’re using SEO to the maximum benefit. Without SEO, you’re going to make it harder for your customers to find you.

But does search engine optimization really work equally for businesses of all sizes?

The answer is yes…and no. While some of the specifics will definitely vary by business, the fundamentals are still the same. Luckily, there are a few tips you can add to your arsenal that will give your business a much better shot at taking over the SERPs.

Local SEO isn’t just for local businesses.

From the smallest brick-and-mortar store to a large, multi-location company, there are still benefits to tying in some of the concepts of local SEO. The thing you’ll have to switch up, however, is your overall approach. For a one-location business, you’ll naturally optimize your content, keywords, and metadata with location modifiers. For multiple locations that share one site, things are a little more complicated.

You don’t want to oversaturate any one page with too many location-specific keywords. If you do this, Google will have a difficult time determining your actual location and may ultimately decide not to list you for any of your preferred local results. Instead, you’re going to want to do some research on subdomains and how those can benefit you. On top of that, you should have a dedicated page for each and every location. Then, by revamping that page with some excellent locational content, you stand a chance at ranking. It’s a smarter tactic that won’t get you penalized.

Speaking of content…

Regardless of business size, content is still one of the absolute most important factors of modern SEO. Even if you’re one of the biggest names in the business, your site could easily be overtaken by a smaller competitor that’s simply producing better blog posts, articles, and page content.

You’ve probably heard this a lot. So, what makes content good? Well, it’s a combination of factors:

It’s targeted – Your content is targeted towards a specific keyword or phrase and doesn’t veer from that topic.

It’s linked – You use internal links smartly and to your benefit. External links also have a rightful place.

It’s relevant – Is your content answering a question a customer would ask? If not, it’s time to revise.

It’s unique – Does your content stand out or are you simply retreading common ground?

Many companies struggle in the content department. That’s where SEO services like searchatlas.com can help. From assisting with smarter keyword selection to crafting content that’s sure to boost your rankings, Search Atlas is a great investment for any size of business.

Add in some keyword variety to your anchor text.

You probably know that it’s not effective to target the same keyword across dozens of pages, right? Well, the same goes for your keywords not having enough variety in hyperlinks. If you’re linking to a page with the same anchor text over and over, it’s going to be incredibly apparent that you’re trying to brute-force Google into pushing your site forward. In fact, ever since Google’s Penguin algorithm update, relying too heavily on exact match linking can even penalize your site. While it’s unlikely to get you de-indexed altogether, it can definitely impact your standings in the results.

You could be running a one-person operation or have a team of 100, but you still need SEO. Some tactics are going to vary based on your business’s size but these are a few that will work for all types of business. For a solid foundation for your digital presence, think local, refresh your content, and remember those variety spices things up. It’ll help you in the long run.