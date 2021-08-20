Senators Angus King, Roger Wicker, and John Hickenlooper Test Positive for COVID-19

Senators Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, and John Hickenlooper of Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19. The three senators confirmed their infection statuses on Thursday, while Senator Lindsey O. Graham tested positive for the disease earlier this month. All the lawmakers have taken COVID-19 vaccine shots after they tested positive, although Hickenlooper has a breakthrough case.

The lawmakers also announced that they are currently in isolation after getting their vaccination. They have warned everyone they came in contact with to get tested for the disease. The first person to announce his infection status on Thursday was Wicker, followed by King, and later by Hickenlooper. They said they got tested after experiencing mild symptoms of the disease.

They also praised the coronavirus vaccine for saving their lives.

“While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” Senator King announced. “I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread.”

Republican Senator Wicker said he is being treated by his physician, based in Tupelo, after getting vaccinated for the pandemic. He said he is in good health and wants everyone that had interacted with him physically in the last few days to get tested and also get vaccinated.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms,” Wicker spokesman Phillip Waller said in a statement. “He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Hickenlooper said he remains in isolation on the advice of the Congressional Attending Physician and asked people not to wait to get infected before getting the vaccine shots.

“I’m feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician,” Hickenlooper stated. “I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado. If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too!”

The Senate is currently in recess but will resume in September. King is 77 and a prostate cancer survivor. Wicker is 70, Graham is 66 and Hickenlooper is 69. Republican Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had received the vaccine which “may be one reason why I’m really not feeling any symptoms right now.”