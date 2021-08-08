New Horizons: Essential Tips When Relocating Out of State

Have you ever wondered what your life would be like living in a different state? Most people generally like to keep familiar surroundings throughout life. As such, many people have never lived outside of their home state.

According to a Pew Research poll, over 57 percent of those surveyed said they’ve not lived elsewhere outside of their current state. Additionally, the same poll also found that 37 percent had never left their hometown. With all of the wonderful places around the country, statistics like these are somewhat hard to believe.

Some professions, however, require relocation from time to time. This is often a common theme among traveling physicians and nurses, who often take out-of-state assignments to learn new skills and advance their careers.

Relocating can be an exciting experience, but it can also be a bit intimidating if you’re traveling away from home for the first time. Here, we’ll explore a strategy for relocating that will assist you on your journey.

Key Expenses

If there’s one thing true about relocation in the United States, it’s expensive no matter where you’re moving to. And, unless you have relatives or good friends willing to open their home for you temporarily, you’ll have to fund every aspect of your relocation.

Above all, you’ll need to have funds set aside for all of your deposits. And, keep in mind that these can be costly. Below is a shortlist of deposits that you may have to secure when relocating:

First and last month’s rent

Security deposit

Parking (depending on the location of your job)

Power deposit

Water/Sewer/Trash deposits

Gas/Heat-oil Deposits

Renter’s insurance

Entertainment deposits (optional)

Though your deposits may not include all of those listed above, you’re sure to incur several of these, with the exception of if you’re choosing to buy a house.

As a good rule of thumb, when you’re relocating, having around $5,000 saved strictly for moving deposits will generally cover these expenses.

Moving Expenses

In addition to securing all of your deposits, you’ll have to get all of your belongings to your new location. Now, if you’re the minimalist type, the good news is that you won’t have nearly the moving expenses that others might. But, if you’re moving all of your furniture, your car, and your entire life, you can plan on spending accordingly.

The cost of your move will depend largely on how far you’ll be traveling, and what type of moving service you’ll be using. If you choose to do it all yourself, a moving truck and a trailer for your car if moving a distance of 400 miles will average between 600-1200 dollars. But, keep in mind this doesn’t include gas, insurance, or lodging.

If you simply don’t have the time to move on your own, hiring a moving service might be a viable option for you. It’s good, however, to note that a moving service can be costly, and you won’t be in control of the safety of your belongings.

In addition to moving expenses, you might also consider any storage fees that you’ll incur if you’re going to store any of your belongings.

Now, when a job is moving you out of state, they typically will pay for all or part of your moving expenses and the above expenses are of no concern to you. It just all depends on the company.

Additional Tips

If you’re just getting started in a new place, where everything is unfamiliar, do yourself a favor and do thorough research on the area that you’ll be living in prior to relocating; this will make your move as stress-free as possible.

Today, web tools like Google Maps and Google Earth have a variety of features to assist you in exploring a new place remotely. This way you’ll at least be able to get a feel of the area and know which part of town you might want to live in.

Signing a 6-month to one-year lease on a basic apartment is probably the best strategy when just starting out. This will give you time to see exactly what your new place has to offer, and where you might want to live in the future. In addition, going for the cheapest option will allow you to save a little extra while you’re getting acquainted with your new surroundings.