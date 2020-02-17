How to relocate to a city as stress free as possible

Moving home is stressful, but relocating to a new city presents a whole host of anxiety-inducing problems. Regardless of your reasons for relocating, it does not have to be a stressful task, well, it does not have to be as stressful as it seems. In this guide, we will take you through some of the tips and tricks you can put into practice to make your relocation as smooth as possible.

Before You Move

Getting prepped before you move will make things easier further down the road, so you don’t have to worry once you have moved to your new city.

Move to a furnished property

Moving furniture can be expensive and if you’re moving into your first home, your bank balance might not survive the cost of purchasing furniture. A clever solution to this is moving into a fully furnished apartment. The thought might conjure up bowing sofa and rickety wardrobes but you’ll be pleased to know that there are many furnished properties out there that are designed with care. Blueground is a proptech company at the forefront of providing renters with offering a hassle-free experience in sought-after cities around the world. Each apartment is designed with the comfort of home in mind and what’s more, you can rent for 30 days or stay as long as you like.

Visit

If you can, try to visit your new city a couple of times before you move. Visiting will help you get familiar with the area and the city before making a big commitment. If you get to visit your new home while you’re there, say hello to your new neighbours, it’ll be nice to see some neighbourly faces when you’re lugging your belongings around on moving day.

Get organised in advance

Organise important documents and keep all essential items in one place, this way you won’t have to scramble around, checking every your boxes searching for your passport only to find it with the kitchen utensils.

Set up connections

If social media is good for one thing, it’s making connections with people all over the world. Before you relocate, utilise your friends list on Facebook or your following on Twitter and Instagram, find out who you know that lives in your new city, ask them for recommendations or see if they would like to grab a coffee when you move. If you’re relocated for a new job, LinkedIn is your best friend! Most people have a LinkedIn profile and if you search the name of your new company, the current employees are sure to come up in the search results. Connect with your new colleagues, by the time you have moved, you could be well on your way to making new friends.

Ask for help

Don’t feel that you have to go it alone, ask your friends and family for help with your move. Offer to pay for their gas/time or provide them with food and drink and make a bit of a celebration of it.

Once you get there

You’ve moved, so now what? Getting settled in can be hard, especially if you’re leaving family and friends behind, here’s how you can combat the relocation blues.

Introduce yourself to your new neighbours

It isn’t always possible to meet your new neighbours before moving home but it’s a good idea to say hello when you do get into your new abode. You might find that they are willing to help you with moving boxes or can suggest local spots to visit. Most of all, they’re you’re neighbours which means you could see a lot of them so building up a relationship from the early days can help you settle in quicker.

Explore

You might spend your free time unpacking when you get to your new digs but don’t forget to carve out the time on discovering your new neighbourhood. Go for a walk, check Yelp for reviews on local spots, who knows what you might discover or who you might meet.

Get techie with it

Want to find somebody to explore with? Relocating can be lonesome so apps like Bumble really work well when you’re new in town and want to find someone local who can show you around or go for a coffee with.

Relocating to a new city is always going to have some element of anxiety, however, we hope that with these tips you can make your move as stress-free as possible. If you have recently relocated, let us know what you found useful when making the big move.