Checklist to Verify that Your E-commerce Is Ready for Launch

When it comes to launching an online store, the owners treat their organization with a variable degree of importance. From their point of view, the main thing – to fill the store with goods, and buyers will come themselves. The idea of how to check the online store before you start is lost in the flow of recent preparations for the launch.

Questions about the optimization of the descriptive part of goods, the convenience of categories, and even questions about technical serviceability are ignored. Because of this, 8 out of 10 stores are closed after six months due to unprofitability and lack of purchases. The other two stay alive only with significant financial investments in advertising.

What features should be checked before starting eCommerce – will analyze in our article.

Testing the performance of the site

Even if you used the services of the best designer that you could find and you – beautiful, hairstyled design site – without the proper operation of all forms, search filters and pop-up windows will not be achieved the main goal – the sale. It will be a shame to find out that the reason for low purchase is that when you click “Buy” the user falls 404th page.

Not superfluous to think and about the search robots that will be the first to look at your site for reliability.

Mobile version of the site

To check the technical part of the online store, it is quicker and more profitable to hire a specialist who will not be confused in setting the desired parameters. But the most important thing to pay attention to in the first place:

Cross-browser and optimization for screens with different resolutions (the site should display equally well in different browsers. At least 4 major browsers should check your site before starting: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Safari.

Also do not forget about different screen resolutions, including 800px width, which is very popular on netbooks and tablets. Various online services, for example, http://browsershots.org/) will help to make cross-browser checking easier;

Optimize the download speed of all elements.

These conditions are dictated by the current trend of “Mobile first.” Already 57% of users use the Internet from mobile devices, and their number is increasing by 4% every year. In order not to lose more than half of the potential target audience, modern developers recommend first of all to work on the mobile version of the site.

Check-list of technical options

What has to be checked at first:

1. Automatic metadata generation (title and description). Recommended combinations (this is just a template, a quality module of auto-complete meta tags will help you to create an SEO specialist based on semantics):

Title: Action (buy, download, order) + Product Name + Geolocation”.

Description: Action + Product Name + Brief about Position + Geolocation”.

This is enough to make the site look solid in the eyes of search engines.

2. Measures for internal optimization. We’re talking about small details like availability:

Page icon, which is displayed next to its title on the bookmark in your browser);

The presence in the text content of the site and in the metadata of the thematic your resource key queries;

Configuration of page 404.

Professional specialists in SEO-optimization can be determined by the attention to these details. By them, you can determine how competent you have SEO-optimizer, without having to go into his work.

3. Microdata. When a search engine displays a link to your resource, the user will immediately see not just a piece of text, but also useful information. For the online store, it is – the price of goods, customer reviews, and ratings, contacts for the order. You can find the micro markup designer by clicking the link.

Service that helps to test the online store on the state of the markup:

https://search.google.com/structured-data/testing-tool

4. Setting up Google Analytics. You can use additional tools – SEO Suite Ultimate Extension for Magento 2 allows you to track positions, index status, transitions. Work on this item begins as soon as the site is put on a working domain. It is worth starting with a simple setup of the main goals – requests, filling in the callback order form, viewing the price and contact page, etc.

Conclusions.

Serious checking of the site before its launch will help to avoid large expenditure on fixing errors will make your store a worthy presentation. Otherwise, users always have a choice where to go.