Menopause & Motherhood: How to Stay Sane

Life happens and before you know it, menopause comes creeping up on you and suddenly you’re full of all-new emotions and hot flashes. And today more and more women are having children later in life and as a result, are being affected by menopause while still child-rearing. Although it may not feel like you’ve got much control over your body, there are still some ways that you can cope with the stress of parenthood and menopause.

The internet is a great resource for finding information on how to deal with problems or even for finding products for you and your family. If you’re a first-time mom trying to find your way, websites like Trulymama offer advice on products to buy and helps you understand your experience as a mother. Before trying new products or starting a new exercise routine, be sure to check with your doctor. Here are a few other things you can consider doing to help keep the balance.

Care For Your Physical Health

Eating healthy and exercising is important for everyone, but it is especially important for women going through menopause. If you’re happy with your diet, additional supplements can help you get some extra vitamins to sustain your body. There are even supplements designed specifically for women with menopause to give you a healthy balance of vitamins that your body may be lacking. For example, MenoLabs menopause supplements are probiotic supplements that support heart, bone, and organ health as well as healthy aging. Exercise is also important to keep the blood circulating and support heart health. Your exercise routine doesn’t have to be vigorous, a simple stroll after dinner can make a lot of difference in your health and how you feel.

Find a New Hobby

Finding a hobby can be difficult for women who have children because of the time they need to dedicate themselves to caring for their families. The good news is you can still manage your family life while finding a hobby by choosing an activity that the whole family can participate in. Activities like mommy and me classes for painting and other arts and crafts, renovating old furniture for re-sale, or even just revamping your home can be a distraction from stress and even bring in extra income!

Take a Break

Getting away from it all doesn’t always have to mean running away to a different climate. You can take a break from all of your troubles with a good book in your own backyard. If you have small children, your break could be sneaking off to have a cocktail with your friends while someone trustworthy is watching your children. Life can be overwhelming, sometimes you need to have some me-time in order to feel like yourself again!

Be Social

Being social doesn’t necessarily mean you need to go out and meet new people. Life gets overwhelming and staying in touch with family and friends is a good way to stay social. Don’t decline invitations to parties, pick yourself up and go. If you’re far away from your family and friends, you can still meet new friends through social groups online. If you’re worried about urinary incontinence getting in the way of socializing, science may be on your side. There are new medications and even surgical interventions that allow women relief and can possibly cure incontinence depending on the source of the problem. See a specialist as soon as you can to discuss your options.

Even though it may seem as though menopause has taken over your body and your life, there are ways to deal with the symptoms and get back to your life as a parent. Be sure to ask your general practitioner for advice before starting new exercise routines or trying new supplements or products. Women’s health is important, so take care of your physical body and mental health by exercising, taking supplements, and taking time for yourself so that you’ll have more energy to spend time with your children and family.