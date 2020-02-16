Men Who Eat Poor Diet Have Lower Sperm Quality and Risk Having Diabetic Children

Researchers have published a study suggesting that men who eat poor diet increase their chances of raising obese and diabetic children. The study reveals that poor diet in a long term damages sperm quality and raises the risks of unhealthy children. The researchers will present their findings at a conference of the American Association for the Advance of Science (AAAS).

According to health experts, poor diet low on essential minerals and vitamins destroy RNA molecules. RNA transmits genetic information from the DNA to the cytoplasm and controls certain chemical processes in the body cells. Researchers say the quality of the RNA determines the health of the fetus and determines whether a child grows up with developing the metabolic disease.

“Sperm RNA is increasingly recognized as an additional source of paternal hereditary information beyond DNA,” said Professor Qi Chen of the University of California. “Environmental inputs, including an unhealthy diet, mental stresses, and toxin exposure, can reshape the sperm RNA signature.”

RNA is a self-repairing molecule, and its presence means that parents could pass on lifestyle diseases to their children – what this means is that the health damage caused by smoking, alcohol, and poor diet could be transmitted to unborn children. This underscores the importance of good lifestyles.

An ovum must be fertilized by a very healthy sperm for it to develop into a healthy fetus, which underscores the importance of high-nutrient meals. Men are advised to consume very healthy diets in order to produce healthy sperms for healthy children.

The World Cancer Research Fund and Cancer Research UK state that moderate exercises for men and positive living increases their chances of long, healthy living. In fact, light exercises such as trekking, gardening, and swimming confer immense health benefits than otherwise believed.

“Our findings suggest that the more active you are, the better,” said Dr. Sarah Lewis, study author from Bristol Medical School. “We would recommend that men are as physically active as they can be.”

For the present study, 79,148 men with prostate cancer were recruited including 61,106 men who did not have prostate cancer. The DNA sequences of each of the men were analyzed to determine how physically active they had been in recent times, as against what they simply claimed.

Source: Yahoo