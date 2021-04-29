Medicare-Subsidy.com: What is SilverSneakers and Am I Eligible?

SilverSneakers is a health and fitness program designed specifically for senior citizens, and it just might be included in your Medicare Advantage plan. In this article, Medicare-Subsidy.com explains the SilverSneakers program, offers advice on determining eligibility, and provides information about selecting an appropriate Medicare Advantage Plan.

Regular exercise is critical for senior citizens. Even simple exercise will help burn calories and aid in building muscle and weight control. Studies have shown that obese seniors are at greater risk of death than their younger counterparts. Regular exercise helps with range of motion and ease of movement issues often associated with aging. Maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle leads to a more enjoyable and satisfying retirement.

As we age, it takes our body longer to recover from a strenuous workout. We are also more susceptible to exercise-related injuries. It is essential to choose a fitness center with trainers that specialize in exercise appropriate for senior citizens. The SilverSneakers program was designed with seniors in mind, and that’s why it is offered only through Medicare Advantage plan providers.

SilverSneakers has partnered with over 17,000 fitness locations across the country. Some of their partners are national gyms, and others are local community and senior centers. Regardless of where you live in the U.S., there is probably a SilverSneakers partner near you.

In addition to creating partnerships with local and national fitness centers, SilverSneakers has a wide variety of online and virtual fitness options. These options are essential during our current health crisis when many seniors need to take special precautions to stay healthy.

If you currently have a Medicare Advantage Plan and want to see if your plan includes SilverSneakers, you can check your SilverSneakers eligibility on their website by entering your name, date of birth, zip code, and email address.

Only Medicare Advantage plans offer membership in the SilverSneakers program, but not all of them do. The benefits of SilverSneakers membership are significant and should be one of the factors to consider when evaluating a Medicare Advantage plan.

When choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, your first consideration should be location. Find a plan that offers all the services you might need close to where you live. If you have difficulty finding the right plan, Medicare Subsidy representatives will assist you in finding the best plan in your area.

Other considerations for selecting a Medicare Advantage plan include:

Quality ratings – Medicare offers a star rating system for health plan quality. Membership in the SilverSneakers program should be considered as a factor in the overall quality of the plan.

Co-pays and deductibles – Each person’s financial situation is different. Find the plan that fits your needs.

Dental and vision coverage – Not all plans offer dental and vision coverage. If that’s something you want, make sure the plan you choose offers these options at a price you can afford.

Because exercise is so important for seniors, find an Advantage plan that offers membership in SilverSneakers or a similar fitness program. It will keep you healthy longer.

For comparison, some of the benefits of being a SilverSneakers member include:

Access live online fitness classes

Access an on-demand video library of prerecorded workouts

Enroll in exercise classes led by trained instructors and designed for seniors of all fitness levels

Access to a gym, community center, or other fitness location near you

Access the SilverSneakers GO app

Be involved in a friendly and healthy community

If you would like to find a Medicare Advantage plan that includes access to SilverSneakers, you can find participating health plans by getting in contact with us on Medicare-Subsidy.com.

Take care of your health for as long as you can. Retirement should be the most wonderful time of your life; you’ve worked hard to get where you are.

About Medicare-Subsidy.com

Medicare-Subsidy.com is a company that provides resources related to Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Prescription Drug plans. The company works to help people 65 and older with low or fixed income save thousands annually from premiums, deductibles, and copayments. Medicare Subsidy makes the process of qualifying for benefits seamless and straightforward for their clients.