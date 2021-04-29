Dr. Navid Vahedi of Fusion RX Compounding Pharmacy carefully tracks different functional medicine concepts in the works and tries to introduce them to his patients as soon as they are approved. For example, there’s a new fermented drink coming out of Russia that has his attention. This drink could change much about the functional medicine world by doing something other fermented beverages have not done: taste good.

Why Dr. Navid Vahedi is Intrigued By This New Potential Product

In recent years, Dr. Navid Vahedi has watched destinations like the South Ural State University and other destinations worldwide, as they have innovated some surprising new care methods in recent years. The Russian and Egyptian team at this university is currently leading an international group of scientists to create functional food that Dr. Navid Vahedi of Fusion RX Compounding Pharmacy believes it will help the world.

While Dr. Navid Vahedi knows that functional food is typical in many parts of the world, this unique Russian product could be beneficial by providing those with little money a chance to switch to healthier foods. It is a protein- and vitamin-enriched fermented drink (including solid doses of iron) that will enhance health, Dr. Navid Vahedi believes, while replacing old and unhealthy eating habits.

For example, Dr. Navid Vahedi of Fusion RX Compounding Pharmacy likes that this product takes the form of a fermented drink. People looking for healthier foods often turn to fermented options, as they may include various beneficial bacteria. This exciting mixture utilizes different ingredients to avoid the somewhat potent and sour taste that other fermented drinks have used in the past.

Dr. Navid Vahedi states this concept is significant because many ordinary people avoid such drinks because of this sour taste. People are driven by their taste to eat unhealthy foods, a problem that this drink could help sway. By using a taste that more people like, Dr. Navid Vahedi believes that fermented beverages like this option could help boost many individuals’ health.

For instance, Dr. Navid Vahedi of Fusion RX Compounding Pharmacy knows that this drink is being created to help combat anemia and malnutrition, a problem even among obese people because many aren’t eating healthy foods. This tasty juice can help provide a high concentration of iron, zinc, manganese, and calcium in the body. Most people around the world, Dr. Navid Vahedi says, do not get enough of these nutrients.

In this way, Dr. Navid Vahedi of Fusion RX Compounding Pharmacy believes that functional drinks like these help to combat the dangers of poor nutritional choices and help fight problems like depression and anxiety. Often, poor physical health contributes to these struggles. Creating a drink that tastefully manages anemia and malnutrition may be possible to provide a functional and beneficial range of advantages.